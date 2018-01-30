Afternoon business highlights – January 30, 2018

African leaders commit to elevate nutrition as driver for economic growth

African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 29, 2018 – African leaders on Monday made a landmark commitment to remove nutrition-related barriers that prevent children and societies from realising their full potential. The leaders made the commitments at the launch of African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) − an initiative championed by the African Development Bank and the African Union Commission – in Addis Ababa, where they agreed to jointly overcome malnutrition and elevate nutrition as driver for economic growth and sustainable development. According to the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, stunted children today will lead to stunted economies tomorrow.

Africa aims for cheaper air travel with free market launch

Twenty-three African countries have signed on to the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), which is intended to drive down airfares by allowing the airlines of signatory countries to freely access each others’ airports. Speaking at the unveiling of a monument marking the SAATM’s launch on the sidelines of the ongoing AU summit, Rwandan president and AU chairperson Paul Kagame said the market was important “for the overall development of the continent,” where international air links between many cities are expensive or non-existent.

Standard Gauge Railway freight service moves more than 1,600 containers in January

Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Freight Services has so far moved over 1600 containers in January after it was officially launched January 2, 2018, according to the management at Kenya Railways which says the services are continuing in earnest. The move comes as the railways offered shippers a three-month promotion by halving its freight charges. The promotion that will run up to April 5, 2018, will see shippers charge Ksh25,000 to transport a 20-foot container and Ksh30,000 for a 40-foot container from the Inland Container Depot to Mombasa.