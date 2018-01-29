Sports highlights – January 29, 2018

Gor beat AFC Leopards in Mashemeji Derby
Gor Mahia’s new captain Harun Shakava secured the only goal of the game as K’Ogalo beat arch rivals AFC Leopards 1-0 to lift the season opening Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Super Cup at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium. The six-foot defender showed the K’Ogalo faithful he could lead from the front, sneaking in between Salim ‘Shittu’ Abdallah and Duncan Otieno to thump in a header past a helpless Gabriel Andika, meeting a well diced George Odhiambo cross from the left six minutes to half time.
Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund close in on deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee of around £60 million (Ksh8.7 billion) for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Borussia Dortmund, according to sources.It is understood that talks are ongoing between the clubs, but a deal has not yet been reached for the striker.
Antonio Conte unsure over Michy Batshuayi’s Chelsea future
Antonio Conte is unsure if Michy Batshuayi will stay at Chelsea if the club brings in another player in January.Batshuayi scored twice and impressed as Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a comfortable 3-0 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Energy deals prompt rival Middle Eastern countries to consider making peace
Israel, Palestine and Egypt may be finally moving towards establishing peace in conflict-ridden parts of the Middle East, new reports have confirmed. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited Israel on
MPs, Senators wrangles to delay disbursement of Equalisation Fund
Members of Parliament are headed for a clash with Senators after the latter proposed to the National Treasury that MPs should not be included in the Equalization Fund Advisory Board.
The Show Goes On…
The film festival fever is back with the final quadrant of the year. Days after the closure of the annual Venice Film Festival, the Toronto international Film Festival kicked
