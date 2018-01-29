Newspaper summaries – January 29, 2018

Daily Nation

Three killed in Lang’ata fire, Pius Masai says

Three people were killed in the Lang’ata fire on Sunday night, National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Masai has said. The bodies were recovered on Monday morning, he said. Earlier in the morning, Lang’ata OCPD Elijah Maina said no deaths have been reported. He said three people had sustained injuries.Disaster management officials were in a meeting in the morning over the fire.

African leaders join hands to counter terrorism

African governments still face pressing need to enact counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency measures to protect their homelands.Leaders attending the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union agreed they have made some progress in dismantling terrorist networks, but the war is far from over.Kenya is one of the countries that has been hit hard by terrorist group Al-Shabaab, with many people killed.

High Court overturns suspension of atheist society

The High Court has overturned the deregistration of an atheist group.Atheists In Kenya (AIK) was registered on February 17, 2016 but, just two months later, received a suspension letter from Registrar of Societies Mukulu Kariuki.Religious leaders called for the disbandment of the group barely two weeks after it had been registered.

The Standard

No group will be allowed to use Uhuru Park, warns Koome ahead of Raila swearing-in

Police have now said that they have not received any notification from the National Super Alliance (NASA) over its planned swearing-in event at Uhuru Park grounds on Tuesday. In a press briefing on Sunday, Nairobi Police Commander Japheth Koome indicated no group will be allowed to access the recreational park on Tuesday.

Provide security for planned swearing-in of NASA leaders, Sapit tells Government

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit has called on the Government to provide security for the planned swearing-in of National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders tomorrow. Speaking at St Michael’s All Angels Cathedral in Bondo, Siaya County, Mr Sapit said the use of excessive force on Opposition backers would only lead to bloodshed.

ANC’s decision to back Mudavadi’s presidential bid likely to stir controversy

Amani National Congress (ANC) party women leaders have reaffirmed their resolve to support party leader and National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal Musalia Mudavadi for the presidency in 2022. As Mr Mudavadi joined Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka at a political rally in Homa Bay on Saturday, his senior party officials and 40 MCAs were holed up in a Kisumu hotel to decide his political future.

The Star

Ruto lost control of Cabinet

Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in the Executive has been whittled down after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies took the lion’s share of high-flying State jobs, including in the Cabinet.In what is likely to muddle Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, an analysis of the 22-member Cabinet unveiled by Kenyatta on Friday indicates that the DP only managed to push through five of his men.

AU leaders hold talks on reforms and free trade

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday joined fellow leaders at a summit of the African Union Assembly.The opening of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was preceded by hours of closed-door talks centred on AU reforms.The reform measures, crafted by a panel led by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, centre around enhanced financial contributions and greater efficiency at the AU Commission in Ethiopia.

We’ll reject Cabinet nominees, says NASA’s Wamalwa

The Opposition will reject the Cabinet nominees because President Uhuru Kenyatta violated the Constitution in their naming.Minority whip Chris Wamalwa yesterday said the list failed to the two-thirds gender principle and did not not include youths and people with disabilities.Addressing mourners at a funeral in Matunda, Wamalwa asked Uhuru to re-look the list.

Business Daily

Counties hit as Treasury disbursements fall Sh41bn

Treasury disbursement of funds to the counties dropped by nearly a third to Sh84.6 billion in the six months to end of December 2017, slowing down business and job creation in the devolved units. Counties received Sh116.2 billion in a similar period the previous year and the Sh31.5 billion cut this year has delayed payments to suppliers, workers’ salaries and stalled projects.

PSC cites cash crunch in youth internship plans

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has told Parliament it does not have adequate cash to hire youths under the State internship plan. The PSC and the National Employment Authority (NEA) want Parliament to compel the Treasury to introduce an internship budget in all ministries, departments and agencies of government (MDAs) to solve the funding crunch.

Interest caps hurting mortgage uptake, say real estate investors

An investment firm is rooting for review of the credit ceiling law to address urban housing shortage. It says the move will encourage many financial institutions to venture into mortgage financing, unlike the current situation.Cytonn says the government will not achieve much in its efforts to shoulder the burden of housing through development pacts and floating of financial and legislative rebates.