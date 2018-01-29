News headlines

News highlights

Uhuru Park sealed off ahead of NASA’s plan to swear in Raila as President

Police chief Japheth Koome police will seal off Uhuru Park, which will be a no-go zone as part of security measures in Nairobi. He explained that his team has not received any notification from NASA party over its planned swearing in of Raila Odinga on Tuesday. Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, Koome said he is not aware of any planned activities by the opposition or any other group who have shown interest to use the facility during that day.

Elections are over, it’s time to move on, Ruto tells Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to ignore politicians engaging in counterproductive activities. Ruto, who spoke at a church service in Nairobi’s Buru Buru area on Sunday, said the country spent considerable time on political activities last year, culminating to the elections, hence the need to concentrate on development. His sentiments come just as the opposition party plans to swear in Raila Odinga on Tuesday.

Beware of recruitment scam, highways authority tells Kenyans

The highways authority is warning the public against falling prey to an online scam purporting that KeNHA is recruiting road safety volunteers and drivers.In a statement on Sunday, corporate communications Assistant Director Charles Njogu said the positions do not exist under the authority’s organizational structures. Njogu, stated that the fraudsters are tricking unsuspecting Kenyans to submit applications after paying a Ksh250 registration fee.

Business highlights

Treasury to reduce spending on non core activities

The National Treasury will reduce expenditure on non-core activities to fund key priority areas. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said that in orderto support economic growth, the Government had adopted a raft of measures to fund its key policy while safeguarding a sustainable debt position.Speaking during the opening of public hearings for the 2018/2019 Medium-Term Budget at the KICC in Nairobi, the CS said “allocations to key areas such as universal healthcare, food security, housing; education, energy and social protection will be prioritized.

Ksh50 million kitty to support SMEs in Laikipia County

Laikipia’s County government has set aside Ksh50 million to support small businesses. Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives County Executive Nicholas Biwott stated that the County aims to create more jobs by enhancing the capacity of the existing over 70,000 small and medium-sized businesses by allowing applicants to access between Ksh50,000 and Ksh300,000 in funding.

Online retailer set to increase workforce in 2018

Jumia, the region’s leading online retailer, has announced plans to more than triple its sales agents in 2018, creating 20,000 new jobs.Under its sales consultancy programme dubbed J-Force Jumia plans to empower individuals to become entrepreneurs by selling the firms products to customers and earning a commission in the process.Since the online retailer’s inception in 2013, the company has recruited 6,000 agents under the programme

Sports highlights

Gor beat AFC Leopards in Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia’s new captain Harun Shakava secured the only goal of the game as K’Ogalo beat arch rivals AFC Leopards 1-0 to lift the season opening Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Super Cup at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium. The six-foot defender showed the K’Ogalo faithful he could lead from the front, sneaking in between Salim ‘Shittu’ Abdallah and Duncan Otieno to thump in a header past a helpless Gabriel Andika, meeting a well diced George Odhiambo cross from the left six minutes to half time.

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund close in on deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee of around £60 million (Ksh8.7 billion) for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Borussia Dortmund, according to sources.It is understood that talks are ongoing between the clubs, but a deal has not yet been reached for the striker.

Antonio Conte unsure over Michy Batshuayi’s Chelsea future

Antonio Conte is unsure if Michy Batshuayi will stay at Chelsea if the club brings in another player in January.Batshuayi scored twice and impressed as Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a comfortable 3-0 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.