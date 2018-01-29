Labour Party appreciates President Kenyatta for Namwamba appointment

The former Budalangi was given the position of the Chief Administrative Secretary of the Foreign Affairs ministry in the new president’s list of Cabinet he released on Friday.
Speaking during a press briefing over the weekend President of the labour Party of Kenya Women Congress Madam Joyce Auki reiterated that Busia had no slot But right now, we have this one for the Chief Administrative Secretary who will work under Monica Juma in the same ministry.
