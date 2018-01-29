Labour Party appreciates President Kenyatta for Namwamba appointment

January 29, 2018 61 Views

The former Budalangi was given the position of the  Chief Administrative Secretary of the Foreign Affairs ministry in the new president’s list of Cabinet  he released on Friday.

Speaking during a press briefing over the weekend President of the labour Party of Kenya Women Congress Madam Joyce Auki reiterated that Busia had no slot But right now, we have this one for the Chief Administrative Secretary who will work under Monica Juma in the same ministry.

“We expect more appointments from our region because we are in full support of the Jubilee administration,” Auki added.

She also urged Governor Sospeter Ojaamong of Busia county and Namwamba to work together to strengthen relations with the national government.

Asked whether the appointment was on merit or a political reward, she said that Namwamba “is a qualified professional whose skills would immensely contribute to the foreign affairs where he will serve”.

Ababu Namwamba is the former Member of Parliament for Budalangi and is the current leader of the Labour Party of Kenya party.

