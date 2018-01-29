Evening news headlines

News highlights

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino slams rival for requesting vote recount

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has opposed an application for the scrutiny and recount of votes cast in the August 8, 2017 election. Owuno, rhrough his lawyer Jackson Awele, told Justice Joseph Sergon that the application by his rival Francis Mureithi was frivolous. He stated that the court should not grant orders for a frivolous application which has no proof of issues raised.

Kenyatta among AU leaders fighting to end terrorism

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reaffirmed his position among African Union leaders in the fight against terrorism. Speaking at the recent AU summit, leaders signaled the urgency to combat the menace that has become a major threat to peace, security and development. They assured that peace and stability will continue to be given priority in the continent.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was working on strengthening the partnership between AU and UN, especially in peace and security in Africa.In South Sudan, Mr Guterres said the UN has aligned its position with the AU and IGAD, saying the partnership is important to building a safer world for all.

Tourism CS Najib Balala speaks out against shisha ban

Just weeks after outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Cleopa Mailu banned the importation, manufacture, sale, and use of shisha, Tourism CS Najib Balala has criticised government agencies behind the move. Balal has argued that the decision, which was implemented on December 28, was rash and could be detrimental to a section of the tourism industry. He was speaking this past weekend at the induction workshop of the National Assembly Committee on Sports, Tourism and Culture.

Business highlights

Environment Authority gives plastic bottle makers ultimatum to provide collection points

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Board Chair John Konchellah has said the authority is in the process of drafting a gazette notice that will see a ban on the production, sale and use of plastic bottles implemented by end of April. As such, plastic bottle manufacturers have until the end of April to install collection points.

AU Summit focuses on free trade area

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined fellow leaders at a summit of the African Union (AU) Assembly, dominated by reforms and moves towards a free trade area.The formal opening ceremonies of the two-day summit, the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly at the AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, was preceded by hours of closed-door talks centred on AU reforms.The reform measures, crafted by a panel led by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, are around enhanced financial contributions as well as ensuring greater efficiency at the AU Commission in Ethiopia. Kenya is broadly supportive of the reforms.

Hope rises for Single African Air Transport Market as 30th AU Summit kicks off in Addis Ababa

The 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union kicked off on Saturday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, attended by the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, alongside African Heads of State.The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, officially took over from President Alpha Condé of Guinea as President of the African Union.Kagame announced the take-off of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), free movement on the continent and free trade area, all scheduled as priorities for 2018. The SAATM is the first AU Agenda 2063 flagship project which aims to create a single unified air transport market in Africa to liberalize civil aviation on the continent and to advance Africa’s economic integration agenda.

Sports highlights

Arthur Masuaku given six-match ban for spitting during West Ham’s FA Cup defeat at Wigan

Arthur Masuaku has been given a six-match ban by the FA for spitting towards an opponent during West Ham’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Wigan.The winger was shown a straight red card after the incident, which took place in the 49th-minute of the 2-0 loss at the DW Stadium on Saturday and involved the Latics’ Nick Powell.Masuaka, who will miss Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Brighton, Watford, Liverpool, Swansea and Burnley, was widely criticised for his actions.

Striker Leonardo Ulloa joins Brighton on loan from Leicester City

Brighton have completed the signing of Striker Leonardo Ulloa on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season.The 31-year-old Argentine returns to the Seagulls, three-and-a-half years after leaving the club to join Leicester in an £8 million (Ksh1.2 billion) deal in July 2014.Ulloa scored 26 goals in 58 appearances for Brighton after arriving at the Amex Stadium from Almeria in 2013.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses Dortmund team bus trial

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not testified as planned in the trial for the attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus last April because of illness. Aubameyang, who according to sources, is on the verge of joining Premier League side Arsenal in a £60 million (Ksh8.6 billion) transfer, had been due to give evidence to a German court on Monday.