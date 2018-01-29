Afternoon sports highlights – January 29, 2018

West Ham in talks to sign Graziano Pelle from Shandong Luneng

West Ham are in talks to sign former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle from Chinese side Shandong Luneng, according to Sky sources.Pelle scored 30 goals during his two seasons with Southampton but has only managed 12 goals since joining Shandong 18 months ago.

Tommy Elphick to join Reading on loan from Aston Villa

Tommy Elphick is set to join Reading on loan from fellow Sky Bet Championship side Aston Villa until the end of the season, according to sources.The defender has only made four league appearances for Steve Bruce’s side this season and is seeking more regular first-team football.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech admits Arsenal have not been up to standard this season

Goalkeeper Petr Cech has admitted Arsenal have not been up to standard this season as they battle to keep pace with the top four in the Premier League.Arsenal are currently sixth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, and are playing in the Europa League having missed out on a place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.