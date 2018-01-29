Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Health workers in Kenya not evenly distributed

Kenya is suffering from a serious lack of health workers in many of its regions. The country has an average health worker ratio of 38.2 per 10,000, but the Human Resource for Health (HRH) is not equally distributed.While there are 170,000 registered health workers in Kenya, more than 50% are based in Nairobi.Speaking at a multi-stakeholder partnership initiative for specialized Health Professionals, Kenya Healthcare Federation Chairman Amit Thakker noted the need to form new partnership models that supports among others training and deployment of specialized health professionals in Kenya.

CJ Maraga moves to boost public access to justice with construction of new court houses

Chief Justice David Maraga has embarked on a three-day tour of the Coast region which will see him launch and review ongoing construction projects at three court stations.In Kwale, Justice Maraga laid a foundation stone for the construction of Kwale High Court on Monday morning.He was later expected to oversee handing over of the Msambweni Kadhi’s Court built through the support of the Constituency Development Fund.The CJ is expected in Taita Taveta on Tuesday to review the progress of the construction of a new building to house the Voi High Court.On Wednesday, Justice Maraga will head to Mombasa where he will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new building to house the Mombasa High Court. The Judiciary is keen on enhancing access to justice by ensuring court facilities are established closer to citizens.

NASA remains adamant as party soldiers on with planned swearing in ceremony

National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Executive officer Norman Magaya has stated that the party is swearing-in Raila Odinga as the President of the Republic of Kenya, not the ‘people’s president’. Speaking on Monday, he noted that the first batch of party supporters arrived in Nairobi today morning ahead of the ceremony slated for Tuesday, January 30, 2018. This comes just after the Nairobi County administration indefinitely closed Uhuru Park – the supposed venue for the affair – for renovations.

Business highlights

Sanlam Kenya accelerates unified distribution business model adoption for its Life and General insurance

Non-bank financial services provider Sanlam Kenya has announced the stepping up of its plans to adopt a group wide unified products and services distribution model.The ongoing project will also feature a strategic client services centre consolidation programme to better serve its General and Life clientele.The consolidation, targeting branches in various parts of the country will be undertaken as part of a corporate unification programme following Sanlam Kenya’s earlier acquisition of the former Gateway General Insurance Company.Speaking when he confirmed the consolidation and unified distribution programme progress, Sanlam Kenya Group CEO, Mr Mugo Kibati said the firm had covered good ground, managing to house its client service teams under one roof in Nakuru, Eldoret, Thika, Embu and Nyeri.

AfDB calls for massive investment in infrastructure to drive inclusive growth in Africa

African economies have been resilient to negative shocks, but poor infrastructure is a serious impediment to inclusive growth, according to the 2018 edition of the African Economic Outlook (AEO) presented to delegates in Addis Ababa at the African Union Summit on Friday.The African Economic Outlook – the African Development Bank’s flagship analysis of the state of African economies – was presented to key stakeholders on the sidelines of the ongoing 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union in the Ethiopian capital.As a leading African institution, the Bank is the first to provide headline numbers on Africa’s macroeconomic performance and outlook.The Bank’s Chief Economist and Vice-President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, Célestin Monga, said the report was presented in January to give policy-makers enough time to reflect on the recommendations for economic planning and transformation.

Tuskys trains sights on frontier regions with twin branch openings in Kericho and Eldoret

Retailer Tusker Mattresses has announced plans to enhance its upcountry network with a focus on untapped towns at the conclusion of an ongoing national feasibility study exercise.The retailer which operates Tuskys Supermarkets and Mavazi Lifestyle clothing stores is training its sights on opportunities in the Rift Valley, Nyanza basin, Turkana County, Mt Kenya, Eastern and Coastal regions.Speaking during a celebration of two Tuskys Supermarkets branch openings in Kericho and Eldoret, revamped at a cost of Kshs 220million, Tusker Mattresses Group CEO Dan Githua said the preliminary feasibility studies had indicated latent potential in frontier parts of the country.

Sports highlights

West Ham in talks to sign Graziano Pelle from Shandong Luneng

West Ham are in talks to sign former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle from Chinese side Shandong Luneng, according to Sky sources.Pelle scored 30 goals during his two seasons with Southampton but has only managed 12 goals since joining Shandong 18 months ago.

Tommy Elphick to join Reading on loan from Aston Villa

Tommy Elphick is set to join Reading on loan from fellow Sky Bet Championship side Aston Villa until the end of the season, according to sources.The defender has only made four league appearances for Steve Bruce’s side this season and is seeking more regular first-team football.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech admits Arsenal have not been up to standard this season

Goalkeeper Petr Cech has admitted Arsenal have not been up to standard this season as they battle to keep pace with the top four in the Premier League.Arsenal are currently sixth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, and are playing in the Europa League having missed out on a place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.