Afternoon business highlights – January 29, 2018

Sanlam Kenya accelerates unified distribution business model adoption for its Life and General insurance

Non-bank financial services provider Sanlam Kenya has announced the stepping up of its plans to adopt a group wide unified products and services distribution model.The ongoing project will also feature a strategic client services centre consolidation programme to better serve its General and Life clientele.The consolidation, targeting branches in various parts of the country will be undertaken as part of a corporate unification programme following Sanlam Kenya’s earlier acquisition of the former Gateway General Insurance Company.Speaking when he confirmed the consolidation and unified distribution programme progress, Sanlam Kenya Group CEO, Mr Mugo Kibati said the firm had covered good ground, managing to house its client service teams under one roof in Nakuru, Eldoret, Thika, Embu and Nyeri.

AfDB calls for massive investment in infrastructure to drive inclusive growth in Africa

African economies have been resilient to negative shocks, but poor infrastructure is a serious impediment to inclusive growth, according to the 2018 edition of the African Economic Outlook (AEO) presented to delegates in Addis Ababa at the African Union Summit on Friday.The African Economic Outlook – the African Development Bank’s flagship analysis of the state of African economies – was presented to key stakeholders on the sidelines of the ongoing 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union in the Ethiopian capital.As a leading African institution, the Bank is the first to provide headline numbers on Africa’s macroeconomic performance and outlook.The Bank’s Chief Economist and Vice-President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, Célestin Monga, said the report was presented in January to give policy-makers enough time to reflect on the recommendations for economic planning and transformation.

Tuskys trains sights on frontier regions with twin branch openings in Kericho and Eldoret

Retailer Tusker Mattresses has announced plans to enhance its upcountry network with a focus on untapped towns at the conclusion of an ongoing national feasibility study exercise.The retailer which operates Tuskys Supermarkets and Mavazi Lifestyle clothing stores is training its sights on opportunities in the Rift Valley, Nyanza basin, Turkana County, Mt Kenya, Eastern and Coastal regions.Speaking during a celebration of two Tuskys Supermarkets branch openings in Kericho and Eldoret, revamped at a cost of Kshs 220million, Tusker Mattresses Group CEO Dan Githua said the preliminary feasibility studies had indicated latent potential in frontier parts of the country.