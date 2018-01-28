Evening News Headlines January 28, 2018

News Highlights

Government lists Alshabaab aiders

The government is in possession of a list of thirty five individuals who are believed to aid Alshabaab in carrying out attacks in the country. According to North Eastern authorities, the thirty five are well known to locals and cross between Kenya and Somalia at will. Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta has told the African Union Peace and security Council that Kenya instituted strategic measures to counter terrorism including establishing a National Counterterrorism Centre. Uhuru was speaking to the council in Addis Ababa.

AU summit kicks off

The 30th ordinary session assembly of the African Union heads of states has kicked off today in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Among the meeting’s agenda is the election of the new Bureau of the union as well as the election of the new union chair for 2019. President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the heads of states and governments in attendance.

Maraga to tour coastal courts

Chief Justice David Maraga will from tomorrow tour several courts in the coastal region. The CJ will initially lay the foundation stone of the Kwale High Court then proceed to receive the Msambweni Kadhi Court building from the county government of Kwale. He will later visit Taita Taveta and Mombasa for meetings and construction inspection.

Business Highlights

KEBS intensifies counterfeit surveillance

The Kenya Bureau of Standards has raised alarm on counterfeit and substandard items. The Bureau says some imported products do not meet health, safety and environmental standards. In a move to counter entry of inferior goods, the Bureau has set up a North Rift office and laboratory to also serve Western regions.

Traders smuggle ethanol in cereal containers

Traders have taken to cereals containers to smuggle Ethanol into the country. The unscrupulous traders are especially focused on the porous Kenya-Tanzania border to evade paying tax to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). Futa Magendo Action Network has raised an alarm over the illegal imports, petitioning the government for a crackdown.

Treasury to release funds on priority basis

The government plans to reduce expenditure on activities to fund key priority areas. Treasury CS Henry Rotich says the government has adopted a series of measures to fund key areas and to maintain a favorable debt position. Areas to be prioritized include healthcare, food security, housing, education, energy, and social protection.

Sports highlights

Roger Federer wins sixth Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title

Roger Federer won his sixth Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title with a five-set victory over Marin Cilic.

The Swiss lost five games in a row as he dropped the fourth set but recovered to win 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6 6-1.

Federer, 36, becomes only the fourth player after Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf to win 20 or more major singles titles.

“It’s a dream come true and the fairytale continues,” said Federer, who has won three of the last five majors.

Kane rescues Spurs at Newport

Mauricio Pochettino has said his Tottenham side, who were held by Newport County in the FA Cup, missed a “massive opportunity” to show they want to win a trophy this season.

Padraig Amond’s header gave Newport the lead in the first half before Harry Kane’s 82nd minute equaliser kept Spurs in the competition that they have won eight times.

Spurs have not lifted a major trophy since winning the League Cup in 2008.

“The team didn’t really show they want to go next stage of the FA Cup. That is what has disappointed us,” Pochettino said.

Dubai Desert Classic: Li Haotong leads Rory McIlroy

China’s Li Haotong eclipsed Rory McIlroy to take a one-shot advantage at 20 under after the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy birdied five of the seven second round holes he had to finish on Saturday morning after fog delayed proceedings the previous day.

That left him two ahead and he soon moved three shots clear in round three.

But Li, 22, had six birdies in a bogey-free eight-under 64 to edge ahead of McIlroy going into the final round.

Frenchman Alexander Levy had a hole-in-one and briefly shared the lead, but a 65 left him three shots behind in joint third.

Players were grouped in threes with a two-tee start at the Emirates Golf Club to compensate for Friday’s fog delays.