Afternoon News Headlines January 28, 2018

News Highlights

Raila unmoved by sanctions threats

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has said that nothing will stop him from taking oath as the people’s president, even sanctions threats from the international community. Speaking during the Nyanza Region People’s Assembly forum, Raila said he is unitimidated in his pursuit of justice and is willing to not travel abroad if need be. Raila is expected to be sworn in as the people’s president on January 31.

Yvonne Wamalwa to be buried next Saturday

The late Yvonne Wamalwa will be buried on Saturday, February 3 in Kitale, Transzoia County. Yvonne who was the widow of the late Kijana Wamalwa died on January 25 in Nanyuki after a long illness. A requim mass will be held at Consolata Shrine on February 1 before she is laid to rest thereafter.

East Kano MCA election nullified

A Kisumu court has nullified the election of John Kennedy Ageng’o as the East Kano/Wawidhi MCA. ODM’s Julius Ochieng had filed a petition against Ageng’o, accusing IEBC officials of campaigning for the latter. The magistrate ordered for a fresh poll.

Business Highlights

Narok gold effluent kills livestock

18 cows have died in Lolgorian, Narok County, after drinking poisonous effluents from a gold processing plant in the area. Joseph Tipaa, the owner of the cows, places the loss at sh1. 5 million. The cows were grazing near Kilimapesa gold mines in the care of an 11 year old boy.

Tourism and wildlife convergence welcomed

Industry players have welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to shift wildlife to the tourism docket. Previously, wildlife was under the environment ministry. The Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) through chairman Mohamed Hersi says the body has been pushing for the same, and is excited that President Uhuru heeded to their request. Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers (Kahc) also says tourism and wildlife were designed to function together while the Kenya Coast Tourists Association (KCTA) says the move has been long overdue.

Rent prices drop due to houses over supply

Rental prices across all property dropped by 3.9 percent, real estate agent HassConsult has revealed. The data covering 2017 shows that apartment rent saw the sharpest decline attributed to an oversupply of family size apartments in the city as well as a long electioneering period.

Sports highlights

Rodriguez pushes West Brom to Liverpool victory

Jay Rodriguez scored twice as West Brom won at Liverpool in an extraordinary FA Cup fourth-round tie dominated by video assistant referee (VAR) decisions.

Referee Craig Pawson ruled out an Albion goal, gave Liverpool a penalty and delayed awarding the visitors’ third goal because of VAR referrals.

Rodriguez thumped an equaliser seconds after Roberto Firmino chipped an opener, then slotted Albion 2-1 up.

Joel Matip’s own goal made it 3-1, before Mohamed Salah pulled one back.

Liverpool’s first-half penalty, which Firmino missed, was a moment of VAR history – as it was the first time a referee in an English game had referred to a monitor on the touchline to make a final decision.

Tiger Woods unhappy with ‘gross round’ at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods carded a two-under-par 70 but called his third round “gross” at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The 14-time major winner – on his first PGA Tour start in a year – finished the third day three under overall, eight behind leader Alex Noren, of Sweden.

Woods struggled off the tee, finding only three of 14 fairways, although he holed some crucial pressure putts.

“It was gross,” said the 42-year-old American, who has undergone four back operations since 2014.

Griggs scores twice for Wigan

League One leaders Wigan caused an FA Cup upset by beating Premier League side West Ham, who had Arthur Masuaku sent off for spitting, to reach the fifth round.

Striker Will Grigg scored in each half for the 2013 winners.

The Northern Irishman’s early towering header opened the scoring before he added a second-half penalty.

Masuaku was dismissed early in the second half for spitting at Wigan midfielder Nick Powell.

Powell had made minimal contact with Masuaku on the touchline after closing down the defender and referee Chris Kavanagh wasted no time in reaching for the red card.

The double took Grigg’s tally to a competition-leading six goals in five FA Cup games this season and 14 in all competitions for the Latics.