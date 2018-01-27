Evening News Headlines January 27, 2018

News Highlights

Embu conducts first brain surgery

Embu County has marked a major medical milestone after conducting a successful brain surgery at the Embu level v hospital. The two hour surgery was conducted on a 52 year old man to remove a tumor by a team of specialists from around the country. Embu governor Martin Wambora has hailed the milestone, promising mlre spending on the county’s health sector even as the hospital gears up towards a kidney transplant in May.

Uhuru holds peace talks with UN Secretary General

President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier today met the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutters in Addis Ababba to discuss regional peace. The two met ahead of the 30th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly. Most of the focus was on the peace and security situation in South Sudan with Gutteres acknowledging IGAD efforts towards the same.

Kiraitu and Redcross in relief food drive

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has promised to mitigate food aid dependancy in the county by banning distribution of relief food. Instead, together with the Kenya Red Cross, the county plans to introduce the Ndengu Revolution where farmers receive green grams as well as farming expertise for free. The program is expected to begin with the advent of the long rains in March.

Business Highlights

EABL secures loan for Kisumu plant

East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) has obtained a sh12. 5 billion loan to fund construction of its Senator keg plant in Kisumu. The plant’s completion will see 110,000 jobs created and a double increase in sorghum demand over the next five years. Completion of the plant is slated for July 2019.

Government to hold eurobond roadshow

The government is in plans to hold an investors roadshow mid next month. The roadshow is aimed at promoting a Eurobond issue whose sum is not yet known. Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, CBK governor Patrick Njoroge said the roadshow is likely to be held in Britain and the US.

President Kenyatta calls for increased investment in renewable energy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for concerted efforts to boost production of renewable energy, saying it is key to Africa’s development.

The President, who began his meetings in Addis Ababa today by attending the 5th Board of Directors’ meeting of the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative (AREI), expressed the need to prioritize projects that will provide sufficient amounts of clean, appropriate and affordable energy.

“What we need is to quickly agree on which projects that should be given priority in this area,” President Kenyatta told the meeting that was attended by Presidents Alpha Conde (Guinea) and Hage Geingob (Namibia).

Sports highlights

Saunders sets two-year timeline to fulfil boxing goals

WBO world middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders says he has two years to achieve his goals before retirement.

The 28-year-old defends his title for the fourth time against fellow Briton Martin Murray in London on 14 April.

A bout with either Gennady Golovkin or Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez – has proven evasive and Saunders wants to meet goals set when turning professional.

“When I’m 32 will I live like I am now? My personal opinion is no,” he said. “I want to do it while I have my youth.”

Saunders, who has won all 26 of his professional contests, added: “I have two years to do what I want to do. I don’t think I’ve peaked but who wants to be getting punched for the next 10 years?

Sanchez brings class and maturity – Mourinho

Alexis Sanchez’s experience and quality will add a new dimension to Manchester United’s attack said manager Jose Mourinho.

The Chile international, 29, set up two goals on his debut for his new team in a 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Yeovil.

“He is a fantastic addition,” Mourinho told BBC Sport.

“His choice for the second goal is a choice that a player like Marcus Rashford is too nervous to make.”

He added: “Alexis brings maturity and class.”

Sanchez signed for United on Monday with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the opposite direction to Arsenal.

USA Gymnastics board to quit over abuse

The entire USA Gymnastics (USAG) board has said it will comply with a US Olympic Committee’s (USOC) ultimatum to resign over an abuse scandal.

The USOC earlier said the 18-member board must step down by 31 January or lose status as a sports governing body.

The USOC outlined steps the board must take after ex-USAG doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years for sexually abusing young athletes.

Five directors of the USAG board have already resigned amid the fallout.

Two Michigan State University (MSU) officials have also quit after the school became embroiled in the scandal.