Afternoon News Headlines January 27, 2018

News Highlights

Maraga denounces Raila swearing in letter

Chief Justice David Maraga has dismissed a letter circulating around social media in which judges and magistrates are barred from participating in NASA principal Raila Odinga’s swearing in scheduled for January 30. The CJ said its not in his mandate to dictate on judges and magistrates on what to do, citing the extent of the judiciary’s independence.

NASA insists on August 8 figures

Opposition coalition NASA leaders have insisted that Raila Odinga won the 2017 general election on the first round. Briefing the press on Friday, the leaders maintained that Raila garnered 8,041,726 votes against Uhuru Kenyatta’s 7,755,428 votes.NASA says these figures are from IEBC servers, and will be used as the basis for Raila Odinga’s swearing in next week as the people’s president.

Uhuru finalizes cabinet appointments

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finalized filling in cabinet positions for his second term, with only a few slots yet to be filled. Speaking yesterday at State House, Uhuru made some surprise appointments while moving most former Cabinet Secretaries to ambassadorial positions. Here is the list so far:

Farida Karoney – Lands

Monica Juma – Foreign Affairs

Margaret Kobia – Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs

Amina Mohamed – Education

Sicily Kariuki – Health

Fred Matiang’i – Interior

John Munyes – Petroleum and Mining

Eugene Wamalwa – Devolution

Simon Chelgui – Water

Keriako Tobiko – Environment

Adan Mohammed – Industrialisation

Mwangi Kiunjuri – Agriculture

Rashid Mohammed – Sports

Najib Balala – Tourism

Ukur Yattani – Labour

Peter Munya – East African Community

James Macharia – Transport

Joseph Mucheru – ICT

Henry Rotich – Treasury

Raphael Tuju – (without portfolio)

Chief administrative secretaries

Patrick Ntutu – Interior

Ababu Namwamba – Foreign Affairs

Rachel Shebesh – Youth and Gender

Hussein Dado – Devolution

Chris Obure – Transport

Principal Secretaries

Macharia Kamau – Foreign Affairs

Lilian Omolo – Youth and Gender

Andrew Kamau – Petroleum and Mining

Charles Sunkuli- Environment

Paul Maringa – Transport

Business Highlights

Tuskys appointed Nakumatt managers

Tusker Mattresses Ltd has been appointed manager of troubled retailer, Nakumatt Holdings. Making the announcement on Friday, Nakumatt Holdings administrator Peter Kahi said that the appointment was subject to regulatory approval, with the two companies submitting a fresh application to the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) with regard to the rescue plan for Nakumatt Holdings.

Miraa exporters count losses after aircrafts crackdown

Miraa exporters to Somalia and Somaliland are counting losses in millions after an aitcraft crackdown which left the product wasting away on Thursday. Only four aircrafts were cleared to transport the perishable product at the JKIA. Following the withdrawal of permits for two airlines by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Miraa exporters have now beckoned Kenya airways to venture into the route to mitigate upcoming uncertainty.

Apple’s iPhone battery ‘slowdown’ to be optional

A software update will let iPhone owners switch off the “battery saver” feature that slows down some models, Apple has confirmed.

The option to switch off the feature will appear on the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, SE, 6S, 6S Plus, 7 and 7 Plus models.

Last month, Apple apologised after it was found to be deliberately slowing down some of its devices.

Customers were angry that Apple had not been upfront about its actions before the practice was discovered.

Many had long suspected the company slowed older iPhones to encourage customers to upgrade.

Apple admitted slowing some phones with ageing batteries but said it was done to “prolong the life” of the devices.

The ability to switch off the battery saver will appear in iOS 11.3 when it is released later in 2018.

Sports highlights

Sanchez makes Man U debut

. Alexis Sanchez played a hand in two goals as his Manchester United debut ended in a comfortable 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory at League Two strugglers Yeovil Town.

Chile forward Sanchez, who joined United from Arsenal in a swap deal for Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Monday, started wide on the left at a packed Huish Park.

The 29-year-old was frequently involved for United and his passes found Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera for their goals either side of half-time, before he was substituted on 72 minutes.

Conte is “happy at Chelsea”

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists he is “happy” at the club despite speculation his relationship with owner Roman Abramovich has become strained.

Conte, 48, guided the Blues to the Premier League title last season and they currently sit third this term, 15 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Abramovich is reportedly angry that the Italian has said he did not choose the club’s signings this season.

“I would be very happy to continue to work with my players,” said Conte.

“I’m happy to try every day to put all myself for this job. I would be very happy if there are some new players.

Tiger Woods makes cut after last-hole birdie at Farmers Insurance Open

Former world number one Tiger Woods made a last-hole birdie to make the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open on his first PGA Tour start in a year.

After a hooked opening drive and a double bogey on the 13th – his fourth hole – Woods, 42, rallied with three birdies on the back nine.

A poor chip on his 17th left Woods on a knife-edge but the birdie saw him card a 71 to leave him on one-under overall.

Leader Ryan Palmer is 10 shots ahead of Woods after shooting a second-round 67.

The American made three bogeys but also two eagles and three birdies to finish one ahead of Spain’s Jon Rahm, with Australian Jason Day tied fifth on seven-under after an eight-under 64.