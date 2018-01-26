Morning Sports headlines January 26, 2018

Mourinho signs new contract to 2020

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has signed a contract extension until 2020, with the option of a further year.

The 54-year-old’s previous deal at Old Trafford was due to expire in 2019.

Mourinho said he was “delighted” that United “feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future”.

“I feel a privileged one to work with such a fantastic group of boys,” he added.

“My initial contract was three years, we made now the decision to make it clear for everyone that it is not for three, it is for four or five, and who knows, more.”

Winter Olympics 2018: 169 Russians approved to compete as neutrals

A total of 169 Russian athletes have been approved to take part in next month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics under a neutral flag.

Last month, Russia was banned from the event following state-sponsored doping allegations at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

However, the International Olympic Committee said athletes who prove they are clean could compete in South Korea as Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).

The athletes approved will be revealed on Saturday, 13 days before the Games.

An IOC statement said: “The invitations can be issued only at the OAR Delegation Registration Meeting (DRM) on 27 January 2018 in PyeongChang.

Coutinho makes Barca debut

Philippe Coutinho made his debut for Barcelona as they beat Espanyol to reach the Spanish Cup semi-finals.

The £142m signing from Liverpool came on with 22 minutes to play, by which time Barca were already 2-0 up in reply to last week’s 1-0 first-leg defeat.

Coutinho might have had an assist were it not for Pau Lopez’s fine save from Luis Suarez, who earlier headed Barca’s opener against their city rivals.

Lionel Messi got the decisive second with Barca’s 4,000th Nou Camp goal.