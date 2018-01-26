Morning newspapers review January 26, 2018

The Standard

Pay for 102,619 teachers miscalculated as TSC promises to clear arrears in February

Over 100,000 teachers will not get their leave allowances at the end of the month because of a technical hitch, Teachers Service Commission has said.

TSC said the allowances, a key part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiated with teachers’ unions, would be paid in February.

The commission’s Head of Communication Kihumba Kamotho, in a statement yesterday, apologised to the 102,619 teachers, saying the error would be corrected.

Home of champs’ draws different kind of visitor

A new sport is taking the county’s fame as the home of athletics champions to the skies.

For decades, the county has produced record-breaking long-distance runners who have won international acclaim. Now the region is becoming famous for a different kind of sport — where records are set in the air rather than on the ground. The sport that is gaining popularity is paragliding, or riding the winds.

Hundreds of men and women are trooping to the edges of the Kerio escarpment to take dare-devil plunges, trusting in nothing more than the wind and a parachute.

Between December and February, hundreds of paragliders flock to Kerio View Hotel in Iten town.

Raila asks DP Ruto to rejoin him for 2022 presidential elections

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has told Deputy President William Ruto that he would not win the presidency in 2022 without his support.

Raila said Ruto – a former ally-turned-foe – should reach out to him as that was the only way he could ascend to the country’s top seat in the 2022 General Election. The National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, who spoke in Kipkeleon East on Thursday claimed that the fate that has befallen him of being rigged out in three successive elections would befall Ruto as politicians from Mt Kenya region were already scheming against him.

The Star

Row erupts over subsidised maize from ‘Mexico’ deal

A bitter row has erupted between two foreign businessmen contracted by the Kenya government to supply subsidised maize to the country last year.

The Sh1.5 billion subsidised maize — which caused a political storm — has spilled into the Kenyan courts, amid signs the suppliers breached the subsidy conditions set by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

Belayneh Kindie, one of Ethiopia’s wealthiest businessmen, and London-based Cypriot Philippos Philippas were contracted to supply 70,000 tonnes of grain worth $15 million.

The duo was among the biggest beneficiaries of the Kenyan government’s Sh6 billion subsidised maize imported and sold to millers at low prices to arrest the shortage. This saw maize flour hit a record Sh150 per one kilogramme packet.

You need my support to win the presidency, Raila tells DP Ruto

You will need my support to be President, NASA leader Raila Odinga told DP William Ruto yesterday.

Without explaining his statement, Raila said Ruto will not win the presidency in 2022 if the current election system is not overhauled to guarantee free and fair elections. “The political tribulations I went through in 2007, 2013 and 2017 will not help Ruto become President,” Raila said.

The NASA chief spoke in Kedowa village, Kipkelion East, during the burial of Kipkelion East ODM chairman William Koech. Raila has been pushing for what he calls electoral justice and has refused to recognise Uhuru Kenyatta as President.

Yvonne ‘stood out in her service to Kenya’

Yvonne Wamalwa, widow of one-time Vice President Kijana Wamalwa, has been eulogised as a passionate, committed and outstanding woman.

Yvonne died yesterday in Nanyuki after a long illness. She was living with her sister in Ichuga village.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Yvonne served the country with dedication and commitment.

“The passing of Yvonne has robbed us of a selfless leader who was a role model in her community and in the nation. Hers was servant leadership,” he said. “As an ambassador, it was always about the interests of Kenya. She served with the distinction the country needed.”

The sister, Stephanie Muite, said. “I’ve been living with her since October last year. She has been receiving medication at Outspan Hospital in Nyeri town.”

Business Daily

Kenya Railways to build SGR link

The Kenya Railways Corporation has announced plans to build a 2-kilometre Standard Gauge Railway line linking the SGR Miritini passenger train terminus to the Central Mombasa train station.

The move is aimed at enhancing faster movement of passengers between the two locations.

Mombasa-bound passengers travelling on the SGR train from Nairobi have been alighting at the Miritini terminus, forcing them to finish the journey by road where they spend up to five hours to cover the 22 kilometre distance.

Those heading to western parts of Mombasa, including Mikindani, Moi International Airport and Jomvu, have been bearing the brunt of the traffic jam blamed on trucks carrying cargo from Mombasa port.

ARM’s Paunrana family to buy non-cement business

The family of ARM Cement chief executive Pradeep Paunrana is among the major buyers of the company’s multi-million shilling non-cement business that is currently on sale, regulatory filings have showed.

A notice sent to ARM’s shareholders shows the Paunrana family will spend more than Sh650 million to buy stakes in the business units being disposed by the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) listed cement maker.

ARM announced last year that it would sell Mavuno Fertilisers and its wholly-owned subsidiary ARM Minerals and Chemicals units.

Its silicates business, ARM Energy, was also to be disposed of, with the buyers identified as Swiss industrial firm Omya and Pinner Heights Kenya Limited (PHL). The shareholders’ circular has now revealed that PHL is Paunranas’ investment vehicle.

Extended poll period, higher costs cause 11pc dip in net earnings

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) after-tax profit for the six months to December dipped 11.3 per cent to Sh4.95 billion following a weak performance by the Kenyan market and higher costs.

The regional brewer’s revenues improved 4.7 per cent to close the half-year at Sh36.8 billion, driven by its bottled beer business in Kenya and Tanzania and the spirits segment.

EABL’s beer business were however pulled back by a depressed performance in Kenya (extended electioneering) and Uganda (higher excise tax) while higher sales and advertising costs further ate into its top-line.

“It is encouraging that bottled beer is in recovery and mainstream spirits continues to grow strongly,” Andrew Cowan, EABL’s managing director, said in a statement.