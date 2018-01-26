Morning News Headlines January 26, 2018

News Highlights

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to plan Yvonne Wamalwa’s funeral

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has constituted a committee to oversee the funeral preparations for the late Yvonne Wamalwa who passed away yesterday morning. Yvonne was the widow of the late Kijana Wamalwa and had been ailing for a long time. She passed away at her sister’s home in Nanyuki.

NEMA issues plastic bottles ultimatum

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has directed manufacturers using plastic bottles to devise recycling strategies by end of April this year. The authority says the order has been prompted by haphazard disposal of plastic bottles derailing environment conservation efforts. The authority has also reiterated that markets flouting the plastic bags ban risk closure.

Kalonzo calls Uhuru to dialogue

Wiper leader and NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has advised the two main political giants in the country to dialogue now before the country falls into conflict.

“I really feel pained for my country. I do not want to make any other plea. I am only a leader who feels concerned by the status quo,” said Kalonzo in Kitui West. “I don’t know why people are allergic to the truth. As it stands I can only pray that God helps Kenya,” he added.

Business Highlights

State to hold talks on Saudi workers

Top officials from the Saudi government are expected in the country next month for talks on minimum wage for Kenyan domestic workers in the Gulf. According to the National Employment Authority (NEA), the talks are slated for February 5.

Presbyterian University shut down

Acting education CS Fred Matiangi has revoked the licence of Presbyterian University of East Africa on the grounds of lack of operational resources as well as questionable qualifications of teaching staff. This is according to a report by the Commission for University Education (CUE) to the CS dated January 22.

Kenya drops SGR electrification

Kenya Railways will not acquire electric trains for the SGR due to high costs and irregular power supply. Kenya Railways managing director Atanas Maina has said that there is negligible demand for electric trains in the country. Earlier, the government had planned to upgrade to electric trains by 2021 in a sh49 billion undertaking that Kenya Railways now says the country cannot afford.

Sports highlights

Mourinho signs new contract to 2020

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has signed a contract extension until 2020, with the option of a further year.

The 54-year-old’s previous deal at Old Trafford was due to expire in 2019.

Mourinho said he was “delighted” that United “feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future”.

“I feel a privileged one to work with such a fantastic group of boys,” he added.

“My initial contract was three years, we made now the decision to make it clear for everyone that it is not for three, it is for four or five, and who knows, more.”

Winter Olympics 2018: 169 Russians approved to compete as neutrals

A total of 169 Russian athletes have been approved to take part in next month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics under a neutral flag.

Last month, Russia was banned from the event following state-sponsored doping allegations at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

However, the International Olympic Committee said athletes who prove they are clean could compete in South Korea as Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).

The athletes approved will be revealed on Saturday, 13 days before the Games.

An IOC statement said: “The invitations can be issued only at the OAR Delegation Registration Meeting (DRM) on 27 January 2018 in PyeongChang.

Coutinho makes Barca debut

Philippe Coutinho made his debut for Barcelona as they beat Espanyol to reach the Spanish Cup semi-finals.

The £142m signing from Liverpool came on with 22 minutes to play, by which time Barca were already 2-0 up in reply to last week’s 1-0 first-leg defeat.

Coutinho might have had an assist were it not for Pau Lopez’s fine save from Luis Suarez, who earlier headed Barca’s opener against their city rivals.

Lionel Messi got the decisive second with Barca’s 4,000th Nou Camp goal.