Morning Business Headlines January 26, 2018

State to hold talks on Saudi workers

Top officials from the Saudi government are expected in the country next month for talks on minimum wage for Kenyan domestic workers in the Gulf. According to the National Employment Authority (NEA), the talks are slated for February 5.

Presbyterian University shut down

Acting education CS Fred Matiangi has revoked the licence of Presbyterian University of East Africa on the grounds of lack of operational resources as well as questionable qualifications of teaching staff. This is according to a report by the Commission for University Education (CUE) to the CS dated January 22.

Kenya drops SGR electrification

Kenya Railways will not acquire electric trains for the SGR due to high costs and irregular power supply. Kenya Railways managing director Atanas Maina has said that there is negligible demand for electric trains in the country. Earlier, the government had planned to upgrade to electric trains by 2021 in a sh49 billion undertaking that Kenya Railways now says the country cannot afford.