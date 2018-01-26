Evening News Headlines January 26, 2018

News Highlights

Uhuru, Melinda Gates agree to improve healthcare access for women and girls

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Melinda Gates have agreed to work together to strengthen the delivery of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), one of the pillars of the President’s Big Four agenda.

During their first meeting held at State House, Friday, President Kenyatta and Melinda Gates – co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – spoke of a UHC plan with a focus on services that matter to women.

Their discussion included the consideration of technical assistance to the Government of Kenya and agreement to identify ways to support Kenya’s development of a sustainable and inclusive universal healthcare system.

Rape allegations are false, KNH maintains

Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros has maintained that rape allegations on new mothers at the hospital are false.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Koros said that “The social media reports on a mother with twins who was allegedly assaulted was very misleading. We did not have a mother with twins on third floor as per the social media report. ”

No victim has come forward since the story broke last weekend.

Woman dies after acid and rape attack

A 24 year old woman has died after her ex husband poured acid on her face after allowing his friend to rape her. The woman, Lucy Ndungu, is said to have been kidnapped by her ex husband and his friend in Thindigua, Kiambu County. After the attack in a thicket, she was dumped naked by the road side. She was rushed to Kiambu Hospital and transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital with 75 percent burns where she succumbed. Her husband is an ex-MCA in Kiambu County.

Business Highlights

EABL posts Sh4.95Bn Half Year profit, to invest more in production and innovation

EABL’s volumes grew by 4 percent and revenues rose by 5 percent for the period but net earnings were impacted by consumer weakness in the Kenyan market relating to the protracted election process and excise-tax changes in Uganda.

Profit after tax is however down by 11 percent compared to the same period last year as a result of an 18 percent increase in investment in brands and sales, and higher interest charge on long-term borrowings.

EABL increased investment in sales and advertising and accelerated capital investment to boost future capacity for Senator and spirits.

China’s eight-year-long smartphone growth comes to an end

China’s smartphone market has fallen for the first time, with annual shipments down by 4% in 2017, according to data from research firm Canalys.

The decline ends eight years’ growth in the world’s largest mobile phone market.

Smartphone brands Huawei, Oppo and Vivo continue to dominate the Chinese handset market.

Despite the overall slowdown of the market, Huawei saw double-digit growth, the Canalys report said.

Bodaboda operators ignore Sonko ban

Bodaboda operators are still operating in the CBD despite a directive by Governor Sonko ordering them out of Nairobi’s CBD.

“Boda boda operators are dodgy. It is very difficult to get them all, that’s why some are still on the roads. But our operation is still going on and we hope soon they will be off the roads,” Director of operations at Nairobi City Inspectorate Department Peter Mbaya said.

Sports highlights

Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal ‘nothing to hide’ on reported missed drugs test – Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the club have “nothing to hide” after former player Alexis Sanchez

reportedly missed a drugs test on Monday.

The Chilean, 29, allegedly missed the test on the same day his transfer to Manchester United was completed.

“I think it is a special event for him to miss a drugs test because he was somewhere else,” said Wenger.

The Frenchman added the club had not been contacted by the Football Association or UK Anti-Doping.

Sanchez joined the Gunners from Barcelona in 2014, but left for Old Trafford in a swap deal which saw Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the other way earlier this week.

Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham manager does not rule out managing Real Madrid

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is committed to the club – but did not rule out the possibility of managing Real Madrid one day.

Pochettino has been linked with the La Liga side, who are struggling under Zinedine Zidane this season.

Asked about the Real job, Pochettino said: “My commitment is massive [to Spurs]. I am working like I am going to be here forever.

“But in the end you never know what is going to happen in football.”

Roger Federer into Australian Open final after Hyeon Chung retires

Roger Federer made it through to a record seventh Australian Open final when South Korean Hyeon Chung retired in the second set of their semi-final.

The Swiss led 6-1 5-2 when 21-year-old Chung was forced to call it quits, three games after being treated for a blister on his left foot.

Defending champion Federer, 36, goes on to face Croatian sixth seed Marin Cilic in Sunday’s final.

The world number two is seeking a sixth Australian and 20th Grand Slam title.