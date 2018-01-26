Afternoon sports highlights January 26, 2018

Tiger Woods shoots level-par round at Farmers Insurance Open
Tiger Woods scored a level-par round of 72 after a bogey on the opening hole at the Farmers Insurance Open – his first PGA Tour appearance in 12 months.
The 14-time major winner, who has had four back operations since 2014, made his latest comeback after 10 months out in December’s Hero World Challenge.
His previous appearance before that was in February, when he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms.
Woods was seven shots behind overnight leader and fellow American Tony Finau.
Southampton sign Carrillo in £19m deal
Southampton have signed striker Guido Carrillo from Monaco in a club-record £19m deal.
The 26-year-old Argentine, who scored five goals in 22 appearances for the French side this season, has signed a contract until 2021 at St Mary’s.
“I’m very happy. It’s a great feeling to be a part of this club,” he said.
The deal reunites Carrillo with Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino, after previously working with him at Argentine club Estudiantes.
“Lots of things attracted me,” Carrillo added. “I know Southampton from watching the Premier League from when I was small, I’ve always regarded it as the most important league in the world.”
Great Britain sends largest squad to Winter Olympics
Great Britain will send their largest ever team to a Winter Olympics with 59 athletes heading to Pyeongchang.
It beats the 56 athletes who competed in Sochi four years ago and who returned with a record-equalling four medals, a gold, silver and two bronzes.
UK Sport has set a target of five medals in South Korea and believes up to 10 could be won.
Team GB’s strongest chances come in skiing, snowboarding, short track speed skating, skeleton, bobsleigh and curling.
You might also like
Afternoon business highlights – November 16, 2017
Longhorn Publishers to sell Ksh102 million stake in Law Africa Longhorn Publishers Limited has resolved to enter into negotiations for the sale of its entire shareholding in LawAfrica Publishing Limited
Opposition MP caution government against diverting drought funds to campaigns
Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra has proposed for the formation of a committee to oversee the use of the Ksh11 billion drought mitigating funds released by government Sumra said the
Business News Highlights
HF Group to set up Sh5 billion apartments on Thika Super Highway Kenya’s leading mortgage finance institution, HF Group has unveiled a Sh5 billion project to put up 1,520 two
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!