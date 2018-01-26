Afternoon News Headlines January 26, 2018

News Highlights

Court quashes closure of Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation

The High Court yesterday ruled that the freezing of accounts and dissolution of the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation was illegal. In her ruling, Justice Roselyn Aburili noted that the move by the NGO Coordination Board was overboard, the judge deeming it null and void. She further indicated that the board did not give the foundation the required fourteen days notice as required by law.

Deya to stay in prison

The High Court has directed that Gilbert Deya, a Kenyan linked to child trafficking, continue to stay in prison. The court quashed a lower court’s decision to release the preacher on bond last month following a petition by the prosecution. “The trial magistrate exercised his discretion wrongly, illegally, and improper in granting bond and issuing the orders to have Deya released,” said the prosecution in court.

Ruto responds to Raila’s 2022 polls advice

Deputy President William Ruto has responded to NASA principal Raila Odinga’s assertion that Ruto will only succeed in his presidential bid if he has Odinga’s backing. Through his spokesman David Mugonyi, Ruto mused, “We thought Raila signed an agreement to support Kalonzo. Has he since realised that Ruto is a better candidate than Kalonzo?”

Adding that Ruto is “keen – with President Uhuru – to deliver on key planks of Jubilees agenda for the country-food security, universal healthcare, housing, job creation, value addition and manufacturing and education,” Mugonyi stated that Raila’s statement is an indication that Ruto is the best presidential candidate for 2022.

Business Highlights

Uhuru seeks to deepen trade with Sudan

President Uhuru Kenyatta plans to deepen trade cooperation with Sudan, with the aim of boosting low cost sugar and tea exports to the northern Africa nation. President Uhuru has also said that he looks up to Sudan in matters oil production, saying Kenya could learn from the country’s extraction arrangements as Kenya nears oil extraction from Northern Kenya deposits.

Meridian sues NHIF

Meridian Medical Centre, a group of health services clinics, has sued the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for a sh1. 5 billion compensation for termination of medical services contract signed between the two parties five years ago. Meridian claims the insurer has not paid the money despite an Attorney General’s directive for partial payment, saying it has “… suffered loss of profit due to the malicious and negligent breach of contract by NHIF through the abrupt and unjustified termination of contract. ”

Consumers to incur hefty Lamu coal plant power charges

Electricity consumers are expected to pay sh37 billion per annum for the Lamu coal plant. This is a fixed amount to be incurred whether the plant generates power or not. The amount, sourced from homes and industry power bills, will be paid to the 1050 megawatts plant developer, Amu Power Company.

Sports highlights

Tiger Woods shoots level-par round at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods scored a level-par round of 72 after a bogey on the opening hole at the Farmers Insurance Open – his first PGA Tour appearance in 12 months.

The 14-time major winner, who has had four back operations since 2014, made his latest comeback after 10 months out in December’s Hero World Challenge.

His previous appearance before that was in February, when he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms.

Woods was seven shots behind overnight leader and fellow American Tony Finau.

Southampton sign Carrillo in £19m deal

Southampton have signed striker Guido Carrillo from Monaco in a club-record £19m deal.

The 26-year-old Argentine, who scored five goals in 22 appearances for the French side this season, has signed a contract until 2021 at St Mary’s.

“I’m very happy. It’s a great feeling to be a part of this club,” he said.

The deal reunites Carrillo with Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino, after previously working with him at Argentine club Estudiantes.

“Lots of things attracted me,” Carrillo added. “I know Southampton from watching the Premier League from when I was small, I’ve always regarded it as the most important league in the world.”

Great Britain sends largest squad to Winter Olympics

Great Britain will send their largest ever team to a Winter Olympics with 59 athletes heading to Pyeongchang.

It beats the 56 athletes who competed in Sochi four years ago and who returned with a record-equalling four medals, a gold, silver and two bronzes.

UK Sport has set a target of five medals in South Korea and believes up to 10 could be won.

Team GB’s strongest chances come in skiing, snowboarding, short track speed skating, skeleton, bobsleigh and curling.