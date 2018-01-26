Afternoon Business news headlines January 26, 2018

Uhuru seeks to deepen trade with Sudan
President Uhuru Kenyatta plans to deepen trade cooperation with Sudan, with the aim of boosting low cost sugar and tea exports to the northern Africa nation. President Uhuru has also said that he looks up to Sudan in matters oil production, saying Kenya could learn from the country’s extraction arrangements as Kenya nears oil extraction from Northern Kenya deposits.
Meridian sues NHIF
Meridian Medical Centre, a group of health services clinics, has sued the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for a sh1. 5 billion compensation for termination of medical services contract signed between the two parties five years ago. Meridian claims the insurer has not paid the money despite an Attorney General’s directive for partial payment, saying it has “… suffered loss of profit due to the malicious and negligent breach of contract by NHIF through the abrupt and unjustified termination of contract. ”
Consumers to incur hefty Lamu coal plant power charges
Electricity consumers are expected to pay sh37 billion per annum for the Lamu coal plant. This is a fixed amount to be incurred whether the plant generates power or not. The amount, sourced from homes and industry power bills, will be paid to the 1050 megawatts plant developer, Amu Power Company.
