Sports highlights – January 25, 2018

AFC Leopards get green light to play Confederation Cup at Bukhungu Stadium

After a two-day CAF inspection, GOtv Shield champions AFC Leopards have been given the green light to host Madagascar’s Fosa Juniors FC at Bukhungu Stadium in the first-leg of Confederation Cup on the weekend of February 9. This was confirmed by AFC Leopards boss, Dan Mule who stated that the CAF inspectors were satisfied with the venue and that they are just waiting official report.

West Ham close to signing Joao Mario on loan from Inter Milan

West Ham are close to a deal to loan Joao Mario from Inter Milan after the midfielder had a change of heart about the move, according to Sky sources. The 25-year-old was initially reluctant to move to West Ham but is now believed to be open to making the switch to London. The deal between the two clubs will see Mario move to West Ham on loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to reach Carabao Cup final

Arsenal reached the Carabao Cup final after coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the second leg of their semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. The Gunners were impressive in defence as they secured a goalless draw in the first leg at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, but were broken down early on as Eden Hazard put Chelsea ahead after seven minutes.