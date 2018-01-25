Newspaper summaries – January 25, 2018

Daily Nation

New push to slash number of lawmakers

Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot is pushing for a constitutional change to have the number of MPs in the Senate and National Assembly reduced from the current 416 to 194. While the proposal may excite the public and civil society organisations regarding the MPs’ “excesses,” it is bound to rub the lawmakers the wrong way. Through a social media campaign, ‘ReduceParliament’, that is gaining traction, Mr Aukot is proposing a formula that will see a man and a woman elected from each of the 47 counties, bringing the number to 94 members in the National Assembly.

Governor Mike Sonko and Nasa tussle over use of Uhuru Park

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said that no group will be allowed access to Uhuru Park until the ongoing renovations at the facility are complete. This comes even as the National Super Alliance (Nasa) has said the swearing-in ceremony for their leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the ‘people’s president’ and deputy president will proceed as planned on Tuesday.

Counties asked to align medium term plans with Vision 2030

County governments can easily achieve their growth plans by aligning their manifestos and development priorities with Vision 2030 medium term plans, a top official has said. Julius Muia, the Director General of Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, said since most of the county integrated development projects borrow heavily from Vision 2030’s medium term plans, governors should align their manifestos and growth priorities to the national blueprint which seeks to transform the country into a middle-income economy over the next 12 years.

The Standard

UN sent Obasanjo to mediate between Uhuru and Raila

The United Nations has confirmed sending former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to mediate in the current political stalemate in Kenya. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric, when fielding questions from Inner City Press in Geneva last Friday, confirmed that indeed they sent Obasanjo to Kenya.

Rift’s ousted MPs now want court to punish Jubilee

Four MPs kicked out as leaders of various House committees on Tuesday want Jubilee Party punished for disobeying court orders. The legislators who were ousted as committee chairmen – Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Silas Tiren (Moiben), and Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East) – yesterday told Justice George Odunga that the party broke the law by pushing them out while the matter was still in court.

Police to crack down on boda bodas in Bomet

The police plan to crack down on boda boda riders found carrying more than one passenger. Addressing nearly 1,000 riders yesterday, Bomet Deputy County Commissioner Henry Meto, Bomet OCPD Samson Rukunga and Traffic Base Commander Raphae Kioko warned the riders against flouting traffic rules. Meto said all riders were required to have two reflectors and two helmets. He said the crackdown was geared towards ensuring safety on the road.

The Star

MPs urge Uhuru to form ministry for special interest groups

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been urged to form a ministry for special interest groups and adhere to the two-thirds gender rule when nominating Cabinet Secretaries. MPs have requested Uhuru to create a Cabinet portfolio that would cater for the interests of women, youths and people living with disability. The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association said there is need to ensure the two-thirds gender rule requirement is achieved. Speaking to the Star separately yesterday, Kisumu Woman Representative Rosa Buyu and her Laikipia counterpart Catherine Waruguru said Uhuru should not only constitute an all-inclusive Cabinet, but also one that is gender balanced.

NASA dares State to stop Raila oath

NASA is forging ahead with the installation of Raila Odinga as the People’s President next Tuesday despite a series of roadblocks the government is throwing in its path. A day after the Attorney General urged the High Court to declare NASA’s People’s Assemblies unlawful and unconstitutional, police are laying elaborate plans to scuttle the swearing-in. Another lobby group, Bunge La Mwananchi, yesterday sought orders in the High Court to stop NASA’s ceremony, arguing that it would cause “a breakdown of law and order with the consequence of loss of life and destruction of property.”

357 gender violence cases reported so far this month

At least 357 cases of gender-based violence have been reported this month. Gender CS Sicily Kariuki in a statement said this is an increase compared to 319 and 235 in December and November last year, respectively. Of the reported cases, psychological torture leads, followed by physical assault. Nairobi county tops in the number of cases, followed by Kiambu and Kakamega. In Nairobi, 222 cases of GBV were reported between November last year and January this year.

Business Daily

Ex- Uchumi CEO Ciano files Sh47m dismissal suit

The High Court on Wednesday gave retail chain Uchumi more time to file a forensic report it seeks to rely on in its response to a case filed by former chief executive Jonathan Ciano, who is seeking Sh47 million for unfair termination. The directive was given after Uchumi told the court that it intends to rely on the report to demonstrate Mr Ciano’s breach of contract while he served at the helm of the retail chain. KPMG, an audit firm compiled the report. Through lawyer Patrick Lutta, Uchumi told the Employment and Labour Relations Court that it had received the report on Tuesday this week, and needs more time to file it together with witness statements to support its case.

EACC threatens action on counties for non-compliance on lifestyle audit

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has threatened to take legal action against six counties that failed to submit their 2015 compliance status. Vice-chair Sophia Lepuchirit said out of the 47 county service boards, the six have not complied. Each MCA is supposed to fill a declaration form and submit it to the county service board. In this form (declaration form) one is supposed to declare his asset, income and liabilities.

Contractor seeks court reprieve in Sh1.4bn Tatu City job dispute

A local company whose Sh1.4 billion contract was terminated by Tatu City has asked the High Court to maintain temporary orders stopping its eviction from the mega real estate projects pending arbitration. Ongata Works through lawyer Joram Mwenda Wednesday told the court that the company’s reputation would suffer hugely if Tatu City kicks them out of the site. The Sh1.4 billion contract was terminated on December 13, forcing Ongata Works to move to court where they obtained an order stopping its eviction until January 16.