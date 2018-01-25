News headlines

News highlights

Bunge La Mwananchi lobby moves to court to stop NASA swearing in ceremony

Bunge La Mwananchi a Kenya-based lobby group, is in court to stop Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as People’s Assembly President and deputy respectively. The lobby group’s representatives, Henry Shitanda and David Oyola want the event stopped on grounds that it is illegal and government should not allow such a thing to take place. In their suit papers, the petitioners claim the intended swearing-in of Odinga and Musyoka amounts to a gross violation and mockery of Article 1 of the Constitution on the sovereignty of the people. They have asked the court to issue orders restraining NASA, ODM, Wiper Democratic Party, Amani National Congress and the National Resistance Movement from conducting the ceremony in Kenya or any other country.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu under investigation for discriminatory remarks

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is investigating Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu over his remarks that people from other ethnic communities should not seek leadership positions in the county. NCIC chairman Francis Kaparo said the utterances went against the spirit of the Constitution which advocates for non-discrimination of Kenyans on tribal lines.

Nairobi MCAs come to Sakaja’s defence

MCAs, women and youth leaders from Nairobi County have come to Senator Johnson Sakaja’s defence after he was attacked by two Mt Kenya MPs for bailing out Babu Owino. Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa on Tuesday accused the Nairobi Senator of being an opposition sympathiser by aiding Owino. On Wednesday, the city MCAs put aside their political difference saying Sakaja is the only politician who has been advocating for youth and women agenda in Parliament.

Business highlights

Financial services company JPMorgan plans expansion into Ghana and Kenya

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to expand its African presence into countries including Ghana and Kenya, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has confirmed. Speaking on Wednesday, Dimon said the bank would target Ghana and Kenya, two countries in which local regulators have previously blocked the United States banking giant’s expansion plans, according to media reports at the time.

AfDB to present its 2018 analysis of African economies at AU Summit

The African development Bank’s Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, Celestin Monga, will present the 2018 African Economic Outlook (AEO), on Friday, January 26, 2018, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the African Union Summit. Exclusively produced for the first time by the African Development Bank, the report, which provides a comprehensive and documented analysis of African economies, will be presented to senior officials, representatives of the private sector, the media and development partners.

State in move to boost cotton production and create 50,000 jobs

Kenya’s government is planning to set up the mass production of genetically modified cotton in a bid to reinvigorate the sector and create 50,000 jobs. According to National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, the move will generate Ksh20 billion in apparel export earnings this year as part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s economic revival plan. The plan is also expected to generate 10,000 jobs in the apparel sector.

Sports highlights

AFC Leopards get green light to play Confederation Cup at Bukhungu Stadium

After a two-day CAF inspection, GOtv Shield champions AFC Leopards have been given the green light to host Madagascar’s Fosa Juniors FC at Bukhungu Stadium in the first-leg of Confederation Cup on the weekend of February 9. This was confirmed by AFC Leopards boss, Dan Mule who stated that the CAF inspectors were satisfied with the venue and that they are just waiting official report.

West Ham close to signing Joao Mario on loan from Inter Milan

West Ham are close to a deal to loan Joao Mario from Inter Milan after the midfielder had a change of heart about the move, according to Sky sources. The 25-year-old was initially reluctant to move to West Ham but is now believed to be open to making the switch to London. The deal between the two clubs will see Mario move to West Ham on loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to reach Carabao Cup final

Arsenal reached the Carabao Cup final after coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the second leg of their semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. The Gunners were impressive in defence as they secured a goalless draw in the first leg at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, but were broken down early on as Eden Hazard put Chelsea ahead after seven minutes.