Evening news headlines

News highlights

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja tells detractors to stop politicizing Babu Owino’s release from prison

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has slammed claims by two vocal Jubilee Party legislators that he is an Opposition sympathizer. Sakaja, who was responding to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah over his involvement in the release of controversial Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, said his action was justified and criticized the duo for playing petty politics. Sakaja said his detractors that securing Owino’s release from prison is not an issue that should have been politicized.

University of Nairobi students protest delayed loan disbursements

University of Nairobi students marched today to protest delays in the disbursement of their higher education loans. Nairobi police commander Japhet Koome said the students lit bonfires along the State House road and inconvenienced motorists. Koome led anti-riot police in a bid to contain the situation.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi waiting for names of 3 Cabinet Nominees

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says he is yet to receive names of three Cabinet nominees to kick start their vetting process. Parliament’s Standing Orders state that once the Speaker receives the relevant communication the Presidency, he should forward the Cabinet nominees to the Committee of Appointments and those of nominee ambassadors to the Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations for vetting.

Business highlights

Uchumi shuts down poorly performing branches as retailer seeks equity investor

Regional retailer Uchumi Supermarkets is set to close its Capital Centre and Ruaraka branches at the end of this month. The retail chain is set to seek out space at more profitable locations. Uchumi, which is in the market for an equity investor, says it will not renew the leases for the two poorly-performing outlets.

Transport Ministry grounds planes at JKIA over illegal activities

Authorities have grounded two airlines at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for engaging in illegal activities. Although he did not name the affected airlines, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia warned passenger airlines licensed to carry only passengers not to operate as cargo airlines contrary to their license conditions. He was speaking during the signing of service delivery chatter between six ministries that include Transport, Infrastructure and Development, Interior and Coordination of National Government, Treasury, Tourism, Health and Agriculture on the improvement of service delivery at JKIA.

New Nakumatt boss Peter Kahi set to meet suppliers next week

Peter Kahi, Nakumatt Holdings’ new administrator, will meet with suppliers to chart a way forward for the recovery of the company. The PKF consultant, who was handed the management of the supermarket following a High Court decision, said the meeting will take place on January 31. At the same time, Kahi said that the company’s primary goal was to pay creditors, suppliers and landlords, who are collectively owed nearly Ksh30 billion by the retailer.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Mary Keitany eyes Radcliffe marathon world record in London

Kenyan anthletics champion, Mary Keitany has set her sights on breaking Paula Radcliffe’s world record at the London Marathon this year and will run with male pacemakers as the Briton did when she set the mark of two hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds at the event in 2003. Kenyan Keitany, 36, clocked 2:17:01 to break Radcliffe’s women-only marathon world record en route to her victory in London last year and is looking to rewrite the record books once more.

Roma deny Edin Dzeko transfer deal agreed with Chelsea

Roma have denied they have agreed a deal with Chelsea over the sale of striker Edin Dzeko. Sources in Italy reported on Wednesday that Chelsea and Roma had agreed a deal for Dzeko to move to Stamford Bridge, and that it was now down to the Premier League side to agree terms with the player. However, Roma sporting director Monchi has now contradicted those claims.

Top seed Simona Halep to take on Caroline Wozniacki in Australian Open women’s final

World number one singles champion, Simona Halep survived a marathon clash against Angelique Kerber to reach the Australian Open final where she will meet second seed Caroline Wozniacki with the world No 1 ranking at stake. Halep completed a thrilling 6-3 4-6 9-7 victory in two hours and 20 minutes after taking her fourth match point to outlast 2014 champion Kerber.