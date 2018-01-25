Business highlights – January 25, 2018

Financial services company JPMorgan plans expansion into Ghana and Kenya

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to expand its African presence into countries including Ghana and Kenya, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has confirmed. Speaking on Wednesday, Dimon said the bank would target Ghana and Kenya, two countries in which local regulators have previously blocked the United States banking giant’s expansion plans, according to media reports at the time.

AfDB to present its 2018 analysis of African economies at AU Summit

The African development Bank’s Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, Celestin Monga, will present the 2018 African Economic Outlook (AEO), on Friday, January 26, 2018, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the African Union Summit. Exclusively produced for the first time by the African Development Bank, the report, which provides a comprehensive and documented analysis of African economies, will be presented to senior officials, representatives of the private sector, the media and development partners.

State in move to boost cotton production and create 50,000 jobs

Kenya’s government is planning to set up the mass production of genetically modified cotton in a bid to reinvigorate the sector and create 50,000 jobs. According to National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, the move will generate Ksh20 billion in apparel export earnings this year as part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s economic revival plan. The plan is also expected to generate 10,000 jobs in the apparel sector.