Business highlights – January 25, 2018

Financial services company JPMorgan plans expansion into Ghana and Kenya
JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to expand its African presence into countries including Ghana and Kenya, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has confirmed. Speaking on Wednesday, Dimon said the bank would target Ghana and Kenya, two countries in which local regulators have previously blocked the United States banking giant’s expansion plans, according to media reports at the time.
AfDB to present its 2018 analysis of African economies at AU Summit
The African development Bank’s Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, Celestin Monga, will present the 2018 African Economic Outlook (AEO), on Friday, January 26, 2018, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the African Union Summit. Exclusively produced for the first time by the African Development Bank, the report, which provides a comprehensive and documented analysis of African economies, will be presented to senior officials, representatives of the private sector, the media and development partners.
State in move to boost cotton production and create 50,000 jobs
Kenya’s government is planning to set up the mass production of genetically modified cotton in a bid to reinvigorate the sector and create 50,000 jobs. According to National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, the move will generate Ksh20 billion in apparel export earnings this year as part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s economic revival plan. The plan is also expected to generate 10,000 jobs in the apparel sector.
Mobile money transactions hit Sh627 billion as consumers embrace cashless economy
Payments for goods and services through mobile money transfer platforms hit Sh627.4 billion in the first three months of the year, demonstrating a higher appetite for the service as
Sali Hughes on facial sunblocks
Nam in pharetra nulla. Cras aliquet feugiat sapien a dictum. Sed ullamcorper, erat eu cursus sollicitudin, lorem orci condimentum ante, non tincidunt velit dolor eget lacus. Ut dolor ex, gravida
Afternoon sports highlights – October 10 2017
Tennis greats Serena Williams and Andy Murray set for Australian Open Andy Murray and Serena Williams are set to play at the Australian Open in January, according to tournament director
