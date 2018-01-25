Afternoon sports highlights – January 25, 2018

Manchester City hopeful of signing Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City are hopeful of completing a club-record £57 million (Ksh8.3 billion) deal for defender Aymeric Laporte from La Liga club Athletic Bilbao. City boss Pep Guardiola has admired the 23-year-old for some time and is willing to meet his release clause. A deal for the French centre-back is yet to be agreed but negotiations are expected to be concluded before the transfer window closes on Wednesday.

Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey

Real Madrid’s poor domestic season hit a new low as they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey after losing to Leganes at the Bernabeu. The European champions led 1-0 from the quarter-final first leg. Javier Eraso levelled the scores on aggregate before Karim Benzema restored Real’s aggregate lead. Brazilian midfielder Gabriel hit Leganes’ winner as the visitors advanced to the semi-finals on the away goals rule.

PSG advance to next round of Coupe de France

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) overcame a tough Guingamp side to progress into the last-16 of the Coupe de france. The big-spending runaway Ligue 1 leaders were without the £198million Neymar due to a thigh strain and Kylian Mbappe after he was stretchered off in the weekend’s defeat at Lyon after colliding with the goalkeeper.