Afternoon business highlights – January 25, 2018

Oserian Flowers introduces Music School

As the Kenya government introduces a new curriculum in the country’s education sector focusing more on talent development than academic pursuit, leading flower grower and exporter Oserian Development Company has introduced a music school at its supported educational institutions. Speaking at the unveiling of the farm’s music instruments, Head of Administration Kirimi Mpungu said it is important to develop talents alongside academic grades to create a rounded individual as well as avail past time activities that are helpful in living a healthy life as per the farm’s overriding Flori4Life slogan.

UK government invests Ksh30 billion to boost cross border trade in East Africa

Britain’sgovernment is set to inject £211 million (Ksh30 billion) to support the second phase of infrastructure projects in measures to ease cross-border trade between Kenya and her neighbours. Britain’s International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt, who visited Kenya last week, was impressed by the progress made in the first phase of the programme that has since cut customs clearance times from an average of nine to two days.

2017 political jitters hit EABL sales

East African Breweries Limited’s (EABL) revenues for the six months to December have remained flat as political uncertainty arising from last year’s elections slowed down consumption, according to the brewer’s parent company, Diageo. Diageo released its half-year results Thursday with EABL, whose shares trade on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), expected to follow suit Friday.