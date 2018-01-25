Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Court dismisses petition challenging election of Kisumu Woman Rep, Rosa Buyu

The High Court has thrown out a petition challenging the election of Kisumu Woman Representative, Rosa Buyu, terming the suit defective. Judge Triphisa Cherere slapped the petitioner, Grace Akumu, of the Citizens Convention Party with a Sh3 million bill of costs. Akumu had moved to court to challenge the victory of Buyu arguing that the election was marred by massive irregularities which affected the outcome. While delivering her judgment, Cherere said the petition lacked merit and declared that Buyu was validly elected.

Yvonne Wamalwa, widow of Kijana Wamalwa passes on

Yvonne Wamalwa, the widow of former Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa has died. Sources close to the family said Yvonne died in Nanyuki where she had gone to visit her sister. It’s understood plans were underway mid-morning Thursday to airlift the body to Nairobi’s Lee Funeral Home. Yvonne served as the Deputy Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Habitat offices in Nairobi and Deputy High Commissioner of Kenya to Australia under President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

Siaya Governor blames engineers for botched water project

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has attributed the acute water shortage in the county to poor workmanship by engineers. Rasanga regretted that the Ksh2.1 billion Ndanu project was poorly undertaken. The initiative was co-financed by the Kenyan government and African Development Bank. It started in 2016, the goal being to curb perennial water shortages in the county, and ended in 2017. The county chief faulted the management for allowing use of substandard pipes that have not helped ease residents’ troubles.

Business highlights

Oserian Flowers introduces Music School

As the Kenya government introduces a new curriculum in the country’s education sector focusing more on talent development than academic pursuit, leading flower grower and exporter Oserian Development Company has introduced a music school at its supported educational institutions. Speaking at the unveiling of the farm’s music instruments, Head of Administration Kirimi Mpungu said it is important to develop talents alongside academic grades to create a rounded individual as well as avail past time activities that are helpful in living a healthy life as per the farm’s overriding Flori4Life slogan.

UK government invests Ksh30 billion to boost cross border trade in East Africa

Britain’sgovernment is set to inject £211 million (Ksh30 billion) to support the second phase of infrastructure projects in measures to ease cross-border trade between Kenya and her neighbours. Britain’s International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt, who visited Kenya last week, was impressed by the progress made in the first phase of the programme that has since cut customs clearance times from an average of nine to two days.

2017 political jitters hit EABL sales

East African Breweries Limited’s (EABL) revenues for the six months to December have remained flat as political uncertainty arising from last year’s elections slowed down consumption, according to the brewer’s parent company, Diageo. Diageo released its half-year results Thursday with EABL, whose shares trade on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), expected to follow suit Friday.

Sports highlights

Manchester City hopeful of signing Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City are hopeful of completing a club-record £57 million (Ksh8.3 billion) deal for defender Aymeric Laporte from La Liga club Athletic Bilbao. City boss Pep Guardiola has admired the 23-year-old for some time and is willing to meet his release clause. A deal for the French centre-back is yet to be agreed but negotiations are expected to be concluded before the transfer window closes on Wednesday.

Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey

Real Madrid’s poor domestic season hit a new low as they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey after losing to Leganes at the Bernabeu. The European champions led 1-0 from the quarter-final first leg. Javier Eraso levelled the scores on aggregate before Karim Benzema restored Real’s aggregate lead. Brazilian midfielder Gabriel hit Leganes’ winner as the visitors advanced to the semi-finals on the away goals rule.

PSG advance to next round of Coupe de France

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) overcame a tough Guingamp side to progress into the last-16 of the Coupe de france. The big-spending runaway Ligue 1 leaders were without the £198million Neymar due to a thigh strain and Kylian Mbappe after he was stretchered off in the weekend’s defeat at Lyon after colliding with the goalkeeper.