Sports highlights – January 23, 2018

Kenya’s table tennis team gears up for ITTF Championships



The Kenyan team has intensified its training and are upbeat of winning the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Top 16 Championships, that will be hosted at Nairobi’s Kasarani Gymnasium from March 1to March 3. In Kenya, the biggest names Sejal Thakkar and Bryan Mutua are putting the final touches to their preparations, ready to go head-to-head with Africa’s most respected table tennis stars.Likewise, the Local Organizing Committee headed by Joseph Okello is working round the clock to ensure all is well ahead of the prestigious championship.

Bristol City fall 2-3 to Manchester City

Manchester City are through to the Carabao Cup final after seeing off Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City 3-2 (5-3 on aggregate) in the second leg of their semi-final at Ashton Gate.Holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at the Etihad Stadium two weeks ago, Man City appeared to be cruising towards victory after goals from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero either side of half-time.But Bristol City launched a second-half comeback as Marlon Pack pulled one back and Aden Flint netted in stoppage time, before Kevin De Bruyne clinched the tie for Pep Guardiola’s side with the final kick of the tie.

Manchester United interested in Nice’s Jean Michael Seri

Manchester United are one of a number of clubs chasing Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, according to Sky sources.The in-demand Seri joined Nice from Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira in 2015 and is believed to have a release clause of around £33 million (Ksh4.7 billion) in his contract, which expires at the end of next season.United’s interest comes as they begin to plan for next season. They will be without Michael Carrick, who is retiring, while doubts remain over the future of Marouane Fellaini, who has six months to run on his deal.