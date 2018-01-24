Newspaper summaries – January 24, 2018

Daily Nation

Sonko kicks boda bodas out of CBD

Nairobi County government has banned boda boda riders from the city centre.According to a gazette notice published yesterday in one of the local dailies, the riders will no longer access the central business district except for the ones offering courier services.

Omar cites bias, seeks to withdraw Joho case

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho yesterday breathed a sigh of relief when former senator Hassan Omar filed an application seeking to withdraw a petition challenging his election.It is now up to the High Court handling the petition to accept the application or not.Mr Omar and his running mate Linda Shuma said they no longer have confidence on the neutrality of Justice Lydia Achode hearing the petition and believe they will not get justice.

Three shot dead in crackdown on muggings in Nairobi City

A crackdown on muggers and robbery gangs in Nairobi’s central business district by police has left three people dead.Two suspects believed to be leaders of one of the gangs were shot dead at the Railways bridge near Haile Selassie roundabout.Another suspect was gunned down at the Globe Cinema roundabout.The Nairobi County Security Committee on Monday activated an anti-mugging squad following an outcry by the public.

The Standard

County bosses, anti-graft agency agree on regularising appointments

County governors and the anti-graft agency have struck a deal to save county executive teams from being dissolved. This follows a memo that the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) last week sent to 40 county bosses, warning them that they had flouted the leadership and integrity provisions by picking county cabinets and chief officers before vetting by the commission. The County Executive Committee (CEC) members and other senior officers were facing the sack if they were they are found not to have complied with financial, corruption, criminal and tax requirements.

Huge waste as maternity hospitals fail to deliver

There are neither baby cries nor screams around. A pregnant silence hung in the air even as the sign on the wall reads “Marioshoni Maternity Ward”. The facility, which is among several others constructed by the county government in an effort to reduce maternal deaths is deserted, save for domestic animals grazing in the compound. The Nakuru county government project cost taxpayers Sh15 million in the 2013-2014 financial year. More than four years after its completion, it is yet to be opened to the public for lack of medical personnel.

Tenants subletting multi-million ‘Kanjo’ houses put on notice

City residents who sublet county houses have been asked to stop forthwith or the houses will be repossessed. This means that should the Governor Mike Sonko-led administration crack the whip on culprits, 90 per cent of the tenants will lose their houses. In an advert in the local dailies, the Acting County Secretary, Leboo Morintat, indicated that houses that have been illegally transferred would be repossessed and re-allocated to other deserving residents without further communication.

The Star

Sudan rebels refuse to free Kenyan pilots

South Sudanese rebels have refused to release two Kenyan pilots until compensation is paid to the family of a civilian killed when their plane crash-landed.The rebel’s deputy spokesman, Lam Gabriel, yesterday told Reuters that the plane crash-landed in the Greater Upper Nile region two weeks ago. A woman and some cows were killed during the incident.“When the plane crashed, it took a life. A lady and some animals were killed. The relatives of the lady and the owners of the cows are complaining and they want compensation,” Gabriel said.

Uhuru hunts for experts, cash to roll out Big Four

President Uhuru Kenyatta has kicked off his plan to create a million jobs every year for Kenyans under his Big Four Economic Plan, even as the country waits for him to complete naming his Cabinet.The waiting game continued yesterday as the President went about meeting several delegations expected to power his agenda for the next five years.Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto remained tight-lipped on Cabinet, amid speculation about naming the remaining members.

Hunt on for Kiambu cop who rented gun to thugs

Detectives from the Special Crime Prevention Unit are hunting for a Kiambu-based police officer accused of renting his gun to criminals.The Senior Sergeant of police, attached to the Kiambu police station, went into hiding last Friday. He disappeared hours after two suspected thugs were shot dead in the Industrial Area and twopistols recovered.One of the recovered pistols was identified as belonging to the officer. Head of the SCPU Noah Katumo last evening said they had not arrested the officer.

Business Daily

Kenya Airways, KLM sign deal to boost route sale coverage

Kenya Airways and Dutch carrier KLM have expanded their deal to allow the airlines sell more flights to and from Europe and East Africa.The new agreement builds on the previous general sales agent (GSA) deal that only covered London and Amsterdam routes into Nairobi. GSA agreements allow airlines to operate their sales in jurisdictions where they do not have a presence at a cheaper cost.

High voltage power transmission line a boost for South Nyanza businesses

Businesses in South Nyanza are set to get a boost following the switching on of an alternative transmission line with a higher a capacity expected to reduce blackouts.Homes and businesses such as Sony Sugar are set to get more reliable power supply from the new line. The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Ketraco) on Tuesday energised the newly built 132 kilovolt (kV) Kisii-Awendo power line alongside its sub-station.The region previously relied on the ageing 33 kV line, resulting in unreliable supply and power losses that hurt homes and businesses.

Costly food seen piling pressure on inflation

Kenya’s inflation is likely to test the upper preferred limit of 7.5 per cent this year due to higher food and energy costs, an investment bank has said in its outlook for the year.Analysts at NIC Securities say the end of a subsidy plan on maize flour, as well as the potential rise in power bills to recover fuel costs from last year, is likely to renew upward pressure on headline inflation which had fallen to 4.5 per cent in December.