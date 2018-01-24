News headlines

News highlights

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar withdraws petition challenging Joho’s win

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar has applied to withdraw a petition challenging Governor Hassan Joho’s win in the August 2017 General Election.Omar, in a withdrawal petition filed on Tuesday, said he no longer has confidence in the neutrality of the Presiding Judge, Lydia Achode.Omar believes he will not get justice in the matter after he accused Achode of open bias and double standards in handling application.

Starehe MP says CCTV cameras are useless in fight against crime

Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar has called for an immediate audit of the multi-million CCTV mounted in Nairobi saying they are no longer serving the intended purpose.The legislator said the cameras have not helped curb the rampant cases of muggings that have been reported in the Central Business District lately. Speaking to journalists at Parliament buildings on Tuesday, he called on the police to increase patrols on the streets of Nairobi further asking Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett to deal with the rising cases of insecurity in the city.

Ministry of Education moves to recruit 1,300 graduates for remedial teaching



The Ministry of Education has announced 1,300 vacancies for volunteer graduate assistants under the G-United national volunteer programme.The programme targets university graduates aged between 22-30 years who will be deployed to do voluntary work in 20 counties.The programme, currently in its fourth cohort, is a government initiative that trains young graduates in professionals skills and sends them to volunteer their services to counties.

Business highlights

CBK offers alternative ways to fund mega projects

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has advised that the country needs to seek alternative ways of financing infrastructure projects other than debt. CBK Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge says that although Kenya’s public debt is sustainable at 50 percent of Gross Domestic Product, going forward, the debt financing margin is narrowing and this could be problematic if the country continues to use debt as the only option of financing mega projects.He says private-public partnerships, as well as Build, Operate Lease Transfer could be other models that could work for financing mega infrastructure projects.

Agribusiness firm Goldenscape Group opens Ksh2.9 million grocery store



Agribusiness firm Goldenscape Group has opened a grocery store in Nairobi to provide a bid to give shareholders more value for their money.The firm, which operates 500 greenhouses across the country, will now be selling organic foods and vegetables directly to the consumer at a new store in Kilimani. Chief Executive Peter Wangai says the firm has invested about Ksh2.9 million in the store which will also offer free delivery through their online platform to people living in Nairobi.

Interest rate capping law blamed for slow economic growth

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge said on Tuesday that the interest rate cap the country adopted to limit the cost of borrowing from commercial banks has slowed down the economy. The banking sector regulator held its benchmark lending rate at 10.0 percent on Monday, saying inflation was within its preferred range and there was increased optimism about the outlook for economic growth.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s table tennis team gears up for ITTF Championships



The Kenyan team has intensified its training and are upbeat of winning the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Top 16 Championships, that will be hosted at Nairobi’s Kasarani Gymnasium from March 1to March 3. In Kenya, the biggest names Sejal Thakkar and Bryan Mutua are putting the final touches to their preparations, ready to go head-to-head with Africa’s most respected table tennis stars.Likewise, the Local Organizing Committee headed by Joseph Okello is working round the clock to ensure all is well ahead of the prestigious championship.

Bristol City fall 2-3 to Manchester City

Manchester City are through to the Carabao Cup final after seeing off Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City 3-2 (5-3 on aggregate) in the second leg of their semi-final at Ashton Gate.Holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at the Etihad Stadium two weeks ago, Man City appeared to be cruising towards victory after goals from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero either side of half-time.But Bristol City launched a second-half comeback as Marlon Pack pulled one back and Aden Flint netted in stoppage time, before Kevin De Bruyne clinched the tie for Pep Guardiola’s side with the final kick of the tie.

Manchester United interested in Nice’s Jean Michael Seri

Manchester United are one of a number of clubs chasing Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, according to Sky sources.The in-demand Seri joined Nice from Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira in 2015 and is believed to have a release clause of around £33 million (Ksh4.7 billion) in his contract, which expires at the end of next season.United’s interest comes as they begin to plan for next season. They will be without Michael Carrick, who is retiring, while doubts remain over the future of Marouane Fellaini, who has six months to run on his deal.