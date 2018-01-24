Evening news headlines

News highlights

High Court upholds election of Kitui South MP Rachael Nyamai

The High Court in Kitui has upheld the election of Kitui South Member of Parliament Rachael Kaki Nyamai.Justice Lilian Mutende threw out a petition filed by her main contestant in August 2017 elections after finding that the petitioner, Ken Moki, failed to make his case.The Wiper Democratic Movement candidate filed the case arguing that the Jubilee Party on whose ticket Rachael contested the seat, did not conduct free and fair nominations. Judge Mutende found Moki’s argument as lacking merit as not being a member of the Jubilee Party, their nominations did not directly affect him.

ODM tells UNICEF to revoke Uhuru’s appointment as global youth champion

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has disputed the appointment of President Uhuru Kenyatta as UNICEF’s global champion for youth empowerment. ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen has urged the UN body to revoke the decision and apologise to Kenyans.

We did not pass NASA’s People’s Assembly motion, claim Mandera MCAs

Mandera MCA’s have dismissed claims by Attorney General Githu Muigai that the assembly has passed NASA’s People’s Assembly motion.They want the AG to retract the allegation failure to which they will take legal action.This came after the office of the AG filed a petition seeking to stop 15 counties among them Mandera from enacting the assembly. Speaking in Nairobi on earlier today, the MCAs led by county assembly speaker Mohammed Adan Khalif said the utterance by the AG was malicious and had caused anxiety among the members of the public.

Business highlights

Melinda Gates set to launch initiative aimed at fighting poverty

Melinda Gates will visit Kenya on Thursday to launch an initiative that promotes use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence to reduce poverty. The new initiative is called Pathways for Prosperity: A new Commission on Technology and Inclusive Development. Gates, a world renowned philanthropist, will hold a discussion with the the commission’s two other co-chairs – Sri Mulyani Indrawati who is Indonesia’s finance minister and Strive Masiyiwa, a Zimbabwean billionaire philanthropist and founder of Econet.

Biwott family given 21 days to accept High Court ruling regarding property dispute

The High Court has given Nicholas Biwott’s family 21 days to accept or reject letters of administration over his properties.The ruling came after creditor Barnabas arap Kiprono swore an affidavit saying he is entitled to Biwott’s estate shares.The former powerful minister and veteran politician died in July last year aged 77. Biwott left Rhoda, Hannie and Johana Biwott as administrators of his estate. Kiprono, however, has moved to court wanting to be named the fourth administrator of the properties.

Chinese vehicle maker sets sights on Kenya’s construction, transport and mining sectors

Foton Motor Kenya Limited, a Chinese vehicle maker, has today rolled out its first offline trucks as it moves cement its place in the local market. They automobiles were assembled at the Associated Vehicles Assemblers (AVA) plant in Mombasa where the firm has an assembly deal. Speaking during the launch of the vehicles Wednesday, Foton GM Apple Sun said the company is targeting Kenya’s construction, transport and mining sectors.

Sports highlights

England draw Spain and Croatia in UEFA Nations League

England were drawn against Spain and Croatia in League A of the UEFA Nations League, while the Republic of Ireland will play Wales in League B.Elsewhere in League A, world champions Germany were drawn against France and the Netherlands in Group 1, Belgium were drawn against Switzerland and Iceland in Group 2 and Euro 2016 champions Portugal were drawn against Italy and Poland in Group 3.

Southampton agree deal with Monaco for Guido Carrillo

Southampton have come to an agreement with Monaco for the transfer of striker Guido Carrillo, Sky sources understand.The two clubs have settled on a £19.1 million (Ksh2.8 billion) fee which will see Carrillo make the switch to the Premier League.Southampton have made clear their desire to add a forward during the January transfer window and manager Mauricio Pellegrino earmarked Carrillo as his primary striking target.

Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer through to Australian Open semi-finals

Roger Federer remained on course to defending his Australian Open title and landing a 20th Grand Slam title by defeating Tomas Berdych for the third consecutive year to reach the semi-finals.Federer was a straight-sets winner over his Czech rival in the quarter-finals in 2016 and the third round last year, and he was forced to overcame an early wobble to win 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena and book date with the unseeded Chung on Friday.