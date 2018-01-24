Business highlights – January 23, 2018

CBK offers alternative ways to fund mega projects

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has advised that the country needs to seek alternative ways of financing infrastructure projects other than debt. CBK Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge says that although Kenya’s public debt is sustainable at 50 percent of Gross Domestic Product, going forward, the debt financing margin is narrowing and this could be problematic if the country continues to use debt as the only option of financing mega projects.He says private-public partnerships, as well as Build, Operate Lease Transfer could be other models that could work for financing mega infrastructure projects.

Agribusiness firm Goldenscape Group opens Ksh2.9 million grocery store



Agribusiness firm Goldenscape Group has opened a grocery store in Nairobi to provide a bid to give shareholders more value for their money.The firm, which operates 500 greenhouses across the country, will now be selling organic foods and vegetables directly to the consumer at a new store in Kilimani.Chief Executive Peter Wangai says the firm has invested about Ksh2.9 million in the store which will also offer free delivery through their online platform to people living in Nairobi.

Interest rate capping law blamed for slow economic growth

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge said on Tuesday that the interest rate cap the country adopted to limit the cost of borrowing from commercial banks has slowed down the economy. The banking sector regulator held its benchmark lending rate at 10.0 percent on Monday, saying inflation was within its preferred range and there was increased optimism about the outlook for economic growth.