Bajaj Auto limited launches Boxer X125

Indian auto maker, Bajaj Auto Ltd launched the new Boxer X125 motorcycle designed to take on rough terrain as it seeks to further penetrate the commuter bikes (BodaBoda) market.

Boxer X125’s durability and excellence which is highly suited to the Kenyan terrain, will offer prime choice and opportunity to users by aiding in easy transportation of goods and people in both rural and urban centres.

The machine which provides bigger wheels, a good suspension, aesthetic appearance, a high performing engine capacity and fuel efficiency is targeted at both town riders and off road users because of its rugged orientation to both smooth and rugged terrains.

The launch of Boxer X125 is a strong demonstration of Bajaj’s commitment to the Kenyan market. The company is looking into further expanding the business within the region with a plan to locally produce some parts later in the year.

In the region, Bajaj Auto LTD has been a pioneer in the two-wheeler category with assembly plants in major cities in East Africa.

Bajaj Auto LTD is keen on entrepreneurship and economic enablement as it purposes to ensure small and medium scale companies and industries thrive with the launch of market ideal products.

The new Boxer X125 is equipped with a 125cc engine delivering power of 10PS & torque of 10.5NM @ 5000RPM; a 4 speed gear box; Bajaj patented technological features like Spring-N-Spring suspension and exhaust tec. It has All terrain features like Raised mudguard and Mud grip tyres which makes it the prime choice for customers facing rough terrains.

The product comes with an economically friendly introductory price of Sh.103,990 with an outstanding value for money proposition for all customers

The Boxer is imported from Bajaj Auto Ltd, India in the form of completely knock down (CKD) kits and assembled at its plant at Mombasa road, Nairobi. The Boxer X125 model will be available in 3 colors i.e red, blue and black.

Boxer has sold almost 0.5 Million Motor Cycles in Kenya till date & has largest network base to serve Kenyan customers.