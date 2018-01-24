Afternoon sports highlights – January 24, 2018

Antonio Conte defends his job at Chelsea and says trophies are not important

Antonio Conte insists he is doing a “fantastic job” at Chelsea and says winning silverware this season is not important.Chelsea are 15 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League, but still have hopes of lifting a domestic trophy ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal today.

Thierry Henry denies he told Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal for Man Utd

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has denied he told Alexis Sanchez to leave the Gunners and join Manchester United.Sanchez, who joined United on Monday in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, said he had spoken to the Frenchman.”I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram.Henry, who left for Barcelona in 2007, responded on Tuesday: “At no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal.”

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill signs contract extension to 2020

Martin O’Neill has signed a contract extension to remain as Republic of Ireland manager until 2020.The 65-year-old looked set to replace the sacked Mark Hughes at Stoke City before rejecting the chance of a return to Premier League management.O’Neill, who replaced Giovanni Trapattoni as Republic manager in 2013, will be in charge for the Euro 2020 campaign.