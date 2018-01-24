Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Immigration Department resumes production of passports

Kenya’s Immigration Department has resolved the technical hitch that affected production of passports on Tuesday evening.Director Gordon Kihalangwa said they experienced server connectivity challenges and that this affected passport and EFNS services.This affected production of up to 2,000 passports. The Department confirmed today that the connectivity issue has been resolved and services are back to normal. This was the second time in a month that the production of the documents was affected.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch urge Kenya and South Sudan to disclose whereabouts of missing activists

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have urged Kenya and South Sudan to step up investigations and disclose the whereabouts of Dong Luak and Aggrey Idri who went missing a year ago.Luak is a renown South Sudanese human rights lawyer and activist while Idri is a vocal government critic and member of the opposition.They went missing on Nairobi on January 23 and 24, 2017 respectively. Observers and human rights groups believe they were abducted by or at the request of South Sudanese officials.

Uhuru Park shut down ahead of Raila’s swearing in ceremony

Uhuru Park has been temporary closed ahead of Raila Odinga’s planned swearing-in as the people’s President at the venue on January 30. According to the Acting County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat, Uhuru Park is scheduled to undergo phased improvement in order to enhance recreational usefulness to its visitors. The County Secretary stated that the Park has been closed down to the public for any gatherings and meetings with effect from January 23 until further notice.

Business highlights

Boda Boda riders set to launch bike hailing app

The Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya has launched a new app called Juu boda that will connect riders to customers in what the Association says will streamline the industry and inject discipline.Speaking in Nairobi when he condemned the ban of riders in Nairobi’s CBD, the National Chairman of the Association Kevin Mubadi said they have 800,000 members who are ready to join the app, which will work the same way taxi-hailing apps work, but with additional services. The association, which says the app will be officially launched by the end of January, contracted a New Zealand-based company to develop the platform.

Nairobi land prices slow down following prolonged elections

Prolonged elections last year caused land prices in Nairobi t grow at the slowest pace in a decade, real estate research firm, HassConsult has said in its 2017 quarter four price index report This was amid a slowing economy and lack of access to credit. Hass stated that land prices in Nairobi’s suburbs only increased by 3.3% while that of satellite towns was up by 5.4%, both the slowest since the index began in 2007.

Elderly Kenyans set to benefit from Ksh2,000 a month Social Protection programme

Kenyan citizens aged 70 and above are set to receive their first cash transfer payments in March under the country’s Social Protection programme. Social Protection Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said allocations for January and February, amounting to KSh4,000, would be released immediately. A total of 566,000 elderly people had applied to be included in the cash transfer plan. Each beneficiary receives Ksh2,000 a month, coming to Ksh4,000 per payment because the Ministry of Labour releases the funds every two months.

Sports highlights

Antonio Conte defends his job at Chelsea and says trophies are not important

Antonio Conte insists he is doing a “fantastic job” at Chelsea and says winning silverware this season is not important.Chelsea are 15 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League, but still have hopes of lifting a domestic trophy ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal today.

Thierry Henry denies he told Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal for Man Utd

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has denied he told Alexis Sanchez to leave the Gunners and join Manchester United.Sanchez, who joined United on Monday in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, said he had spoken to the Frenchman.”I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram.Henry, who left for Barcelona in 2007, responded on Tuesday: “At no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal.”

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill signs contract extension to 2020

Martin O’Neill has signed a contract extension to remain as Republic of Ireland manager until 2020.The 65-year-old looked set to replace the sacked Mark Hughes at Stoke City before rejecting the chance of a return to Premier League management.O’Neill, who replaced Giovanni Trapattoni as Republic manager in 2013, will be in charge for the Euro 2020 campaign.