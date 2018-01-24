Afternoon business highlights – January 24, 2018

Boda Boda riders set to launch bike hailing app

The Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya has launched a new app called Juu boda that will connect riders to customers in what the Association says will streamline the industry and inject discipline.Speaking in Nairobi when he condemned the ban of riders in Nairobi’s CBD, the National Chairman of the Association Kevin Mubadi said they have 800,000 members who are ready to join the app, which will work the same way taxi-hailing apps work, but with additional services. The association, which says the app will be officially launched by the end of January, contracted a New Zealand-based company to develop the platform.

Nairobi land prices slow down following prolonged elections

Prolonged elections last year caused land prices in Nairobi t grow at the slowest pace in a decade, real estate research firm, HassConsult has said in its 2017 quarter four price index report This was amid a slowing economy and lack of access to credit. Hass stated that land prices in Nairobi’s suburbs only increased by 3.3% while that of satellite towns was up by 5.4%, both the slowest since the index began in 2007.

Elderly Kenyans set to benefit from Ksh2,000 a month Social Protection programme

Kenyan citizens aged 70 and above are set to receive their first cash transfer payments in March under the country’s Social Protection programme. Social Protection Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said allocations for January and February, amounting to KSh4,000, would be released immediately. A total of 566,000 elderly people had applied to be included in the cash transfer plan. Each beneficiary receives Ksh2,000 a month, coming to Sh4,000 per payment because the Ministry of Labour releases the funds every two months.