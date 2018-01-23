Sports highlights – January 23, 2018

Kenya’s Wilson Kipsang to defend Tokyo Marathon title

Wilson Kipsang will defend his title at the Tokyo Marathon while two-time Olympic 5000m champion Meseret Defar will make her marathon debut at the IAAF Gold Label road race on 25 February. Kipsang, the former world record-holder, won last year’s race in an Asian all-comers’ record of 2:03:58, having been on course to break the world record for the first 30 kilometres. The 35-year-old Kenyan, who went on to finish second at the 2017 New York Marathon, will return to the Japanese capital next month in a bid to improve on his own course record.

Kevin de Bruyne signs new Manchester City deal until 2023

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has signed a new deal that runs until 2023. The Premier League leaders have tied the 26-year-old playmaker down to a longer deal, despite his previous contract not expiring until 2021. De Bruyne has scored six goals and provided 10 assists in the top flight this season.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Arsenal move a ‘dream come true’

New Arsenal signing Henrik Mkhitaryan has described his move to the Emirates as a “dream come true”. The 29-year-old comes to the Gunners on a three-and-a-half year deal in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez who moves in the opposite direction to Manchester United.