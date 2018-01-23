Newspaper summaries – January 23, 2018

Daily Nation

Move mothers closer to their babies, KNH urged

The Kenyatta National Hospital has been asked to find a way of accommodating new mothers closer to their babies. The hospital’s management board also approved recruitment of more private security guards and urged the National Police Service to deploy more officers to the hospital after sexual assault claims by patients. Board chairman Mark Bor yesterday said that after touring the labour ward, maternity wing and the newborn unit, his team had made recommendations to the management to explore if breastfeeding mothers could be moved closer to the unit.

Plastic surgeons take issue with licensing of foreign doctors

Kenyan plastic surgeons have ignited a battle against issuance of licences to foreign doctors to work in the country. Through the Kenya Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons, they fault the director of medical services for allowing foreigners to be issued with licences on grounds that there are no qualified surgeons in the country. The group said there were certified surgeons and more than 30 medical students at different levels of post graduate training.

Nasa raises storm on boundary review

Nasa has opened a new battlefront with the electoral agency on the planned review of constituency and ward boundaries. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is from this month relooking at the boundaries with the aim of either reducing or increasing the number of constituencies and wards. The exercise is expected to end a year to the August 2022 elections. But even before the work begins, Nasa has questioned the ability of the Wafula Chebukati-led IEBC to conduct it.

The Standard

AG Muigai files petition in court challenging legality of NASA’s People’s Assemblies

Attorney General Githu Muigai has moved to court to challenge the formation of the People’s Assemblies in the NASA support base. The AG in a case filed under certificate of urgency against 15 county assemblies and Council of County Governors, asked the court to declare formation of the assemblies illegal and unconstitutional. Already 15 have passed a motion to form the People’s Assemblies. But the Chief Government legal advisor argues that these are illegal actions by MCAs since there is no law requiring them to do so.

Fate of five women who served in the past Cabinet remains unknown

President Uhuru Kenyatta should appoint at least nine women to his Cabinet to fulfil the gender rule, a group has said. The women took to the streets yesterday to protest against ‘discrimination’ by the President, whom they accused of violating the two-thirds gender rule. Meeting under the auspices of the Centre for Rights, Education and Awareness, the women said Mr Kenyatta erred when he omitted women in his recent nomination of nine CSs.

Why many buses have turned mobile coffins

Thousands of deaths from crashes could be avoided if buses were built to withstand impact. Fabricators have been indicted for doing shoddy work and using inferior quality materials, thus producing vehicles that crumble on impact. It has now emerged that the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA), which has been in the spotlight for the soaring fatalities on roads, has also been complacent in enforcing local bus assembling standards. Officials at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) told The Standard that buses built to the required standards can withstand rolling and head-on collisions with minimum damage.

The Star

Kenya builds 1st satellite, launch set for April, May

In a major space science breakthrough, Kenya has built its first satellite, mainly to observe farming trends and monitor the coastline. The Sh120 million tiny 10 by 10cm cube nanosatellite is to be launched in April or May from the International Space Station. The satellite was developed by the University of Nairobi in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Mostly funded by Japan.

100 MPs sign up to support Raila oathing

Over 120 MPs have signed up recognising Raila Odinga as the duly elected People’s President and backing the National Constituent Assembly even as the Attorney General yesterday filed an petition in the High Court challenging its constitutionality. Only 34 members of NASA’s 1,504 legislators in both the National Assembly and Senate are yet to enlist or have refused to sign the controversial affidavit championed by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala. Among those who haven’t signed, some still claim to support the NASA chief’s swearing-in but are opposed to the signing.

You can’t intimidate us, JP tells NASA over threats of civil war

Jubilee yesterday told off NASA leaders over threats that the country will plunge into chaos if President Uhuru Kenyatta will not accept dialogue by Monday next week. Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju, Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale and a host of MPs said the remarks were reckless and irresponsible. They said the threats amounted to blackmail aimed at attempting to force Uhuru to form a coalition government. NASA principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on Sunday warned of a possible civil war if Jubilee does not accept dialogue.

Business Daily

Mombasa set to get Dubai-like free port

Mombasa is set to get a free trade zone (FTZ) for motor vehicles this year in a policy move that could create thousands of new jobs for traders and service providers. An FTZ, such as the world renowned Dubai, is a re-export gateway where goods in transit are temporarily stored to avoid strict customs regulations and lengthy administrative procedures that home-bound imports face. The establishment of such a facility in Kenya – almost four years after the Cabinet gave its nod to the plan – means vehicle imports destined to other markets in the region will first be received and sorted in Mombasa.

Kenya Meat Commission moves to contain workers’ ‘rebellion’ over pay

The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) has moved to contain a row pitting the management and workers, who claim they are being intimidated after agitating for better pay. Last week, seven employees were questioned at the Athi River Police Station after engaging in a WhatsApp group chat through which they allegedly “championed rebellion.” One of the employees, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised, said they were summoned to the police station and grilled after they questioned why there was discrimination in promoting workers.

Migori’s sweet potato farmers decry sour deals with middlemen

Sweet potato farmers in Kuria, Migori County want the authorities to protect them from exploitative brokers who they say milk almost three quarters of revenues at their expense. They say they have been sucked dry by dealers for a long time, claiming they pay them as low as Sh500 per 90kg sack, which then triples in value upon reaching Nairobi and other big town markets. Currently, a 90kg bag of the crop goes for between Sh500 and Sh1000.