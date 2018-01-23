News headlines

News highlights

Court acquits men charged over Java explosion at JKIA

Four men accused of carrying out a terror attack at Java restaurant at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on February 16, 2014 using an Improvised Explosive Device have been acquitted. Hassan Abdi Mohammed, Mohammed Osman Ali, Yusuf Warsame and Garad Hassan Fer whom the police said belonged to the Al Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab were acquitted by trial magistrate Roselyn Oganyo for lack of sufficient evidence. While the police say they were directly linked to the explosion, the prosecution said that the police failed to prove each of the charges facing them beyond any reasonable doubt.

University Education Commission to decide fate for Lecturers without PhDs

The Commission for University Education is set to give its decision on academic qualifications for teaching in institutions of higher learning. Initially, lecturers were granted opportunities to teach in public universities after attaining masters’ degrees. But in 2014, the CUE tightened demands and required that all public varsity tutors have PhDs by 2017. It gave universities five years to implement the rule, the penalty being demotion.

Judiciary urged to separate politics from law

Kenya’s judiciary has been urged to leave politicians out of matters of law. Retired South African Judge Johann Kriegler said this will help the judiciary overcome undue pressure from government, politicians, and other parties seeking redress in the justice system. Kriegler said the judiciary is currently grappling with challenges because it has injected legal rules in political matters, a situation that has left many lawyers stuck between the law and political litigation.

Business highlights

NHIF plan to recruit new members gains traction

Members of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) crossed the 7 million mark last December on the back of a campaign that recruited new members from the informal sector. Official data shows that the public health insurer added nearly a million members in the 18 months to December as the government pushes for increased medical insurance coverage through the fund. The scheme, which is open to any Kenyan over the age of 18 years with a monthly income of over Sh1,000, has reached national coverage of about 25 million people who include contributors’ dependants, according to the NHIF chief executive, Geoffrey Mwangi.

High Court grants Nakumatt protection from its creditors

The High Court has granted Nakumatt Supermarkets protection from its creditors, allowing what was once Kenya’s biggest retailer to go into voluntary administration. Nakumatt, which expanded from a mattress shop in a rural town to have branches across Kenya and East Africa, was forced to shut more than a dozen outlets last year as it struggled to repay its suppliers, landlords and other creditors. The High Court said in its ruling that it approved Nakumatt’s application to appoint Peter Kahi as an administrator. It said he would take up his role soon.

UK-based solar power company raises Ksh411 million for product expansion

Solar firm Azuri has raised Ksh411.2 million for expanding its off-grid power product in Kenya and other African countries. UK-based Azuri said this first round of fundraising is part of a bigger project in which the company has a target of Sh2.1 billion ($20 million) in off-balance-sheet financing.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Wilson Kipsang to defend Tokyo Marathon title

Wilson Kipsang will defend his title at the Tokyo Marathon while two-time Olympic 5000m champion Meseret Defar will make her marathon debut at the IAAF Gold Label road race on 25 February. Kipsang, the former world record-holder, won last year’s race in an Asian all-comers’ record of 2:03:58, having been on course to break the world record for the first 30 kilometres. The 35-year-old Kenyan, who went on to finish second at the 2017 New York Marathon, will return to the Japanese capital next month in a bid to improve on his own course record.

Manchester United pip Real Madrid to top Deloitte Money League

Manchester United have pipped Real Madrid to top spot in Deloitte’s annual Money League, which ranks the top 20 clubs in the world based on the revenue they generate. The top 20 clubs – of which ten are English – saw their combined revenue grow to a record £6.9bn during the 2016/17 season.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Arsenal move a ‘dream come true’

New Arsenal signing Henrik Mkhitaryan has described his move to the Emirates as a “dream come true”. The 29-year-old comes to the Gunners on a three-and-a-half year deal in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez who moves in the opposite direction to Manchester United.