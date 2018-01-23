Evening news headlines

News highlights

Keter, Gakuya, Tiren and Bowen ejected as chairmen and vice-chair of their respective parliamentary committees

Members of Parliament Alfred Keter, James Gakuya, Silas Tiren and Kangogo Bowen have been ejected as chairmen and vice-chair of their respective parliamentary committees. This is after Jubilee MPs in the respective committees unanimously passed a vote of no confidence Tuesday to dethrone the four lawmakers who had defied their party orders to step down. According to Parliament Standing Orders, fresh election for the four committees is to be conducted in the next seven days.

Moses Kuria hate speech case pushed to March

The hearing of a case against Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria over inflammatory utterances issued late last year has been postponed. The hearing was adjourned today and is slated for March 29. The case was scheduled for hearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi but it could not proceed since he was engaged in other official matters. However, senior principal magistrate Martha Mutuku directed that the hearing to proceed before trial magistrate Andayi.

Kenyan Universities team up to set up irrigation scheme

Kenya’s government has announced plans to partner with top universities in the country as an Israeli firm contracted to implement phase one of the Galana irrigation scheme project exits in March 2018. Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who announced plans to privatize 20,000 acres of the project said that they will now engage universities in the take-over. The University of Nairobi, the Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology, Moi University as well as Egerton University will bring in experts to support the Galana project.

Business highlights

Africa’s progress depends on the creative energy of its youth, says Nobel Co-Laureate

Ouided Bouchamaoui, the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize Co-Laureate, has warned that Africa’s growing youth population could be a plus for Africa or a political time bomb. This, according to her, depends on how leaders anticipate the future. In remarks she made at the African Development Bank’s Eminent Speaker Series seminar on Monday, January 22 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on the theme “African Cooperation: Dream or Reality?”, Bouchamaoui argued for a new vision for Africa that is hinged on modernity and progress that goes beyond economic development.

KEBS moves to empower university students with knowledge on standardization

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) in collaboration with African Organization for Standardization (ARSO) is for the fifth time giving university and college students the opportunity to participate in the National Standardization Essay competition which ends on 21st February, 2018. This is an opportunity for students to grow their knowledge on standardization and the role it plays in the economic development and also innovation. This year’s theme is the “Role of quality infrastructure and standardization in facilitating trade and sustainable development within the African Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA).” KEBS Corporate Communication Manager, Ms. Patricia Kimanthi, has urged university students to take part in the continental competition which has been running for the last five years. The top three winners of the Kenyan National Competition will be presented with certificates and cash prize of Ksh80,000, 70,000, 60,000 respectively during the African Day of Standardization celebrations in Kenya.

Total to acquire shares in three Kenyan oil blocks

Kenya is optimistic that a move by French oil marketer Total to acquire shares in three Kenyan oil blocks from AP Moeller-Maersk will strengthen the financial resources and technical competence to the Joint Venture and this will go a long way in accelerating the development of the resources in these blocks, Manoah Esipisu, State House Spokesperson has said. Kenya’s government has consented to the proposed acquisition of the issued and to-be-issued share capital of Maersk Oil Exploration International (Mogas Kenya) in respect of Blocks 10BA, 10BB and 13T.

Sports highlights

Manchester United remains football’s top revenue-generator

Manchester United have topped the table of the world’s 20 richest football clubs for the second year in a row, and 10th time overall, says Deloitte. Its Football Money League, based on season 2016-17, also shows the combined revenues of the 20 clubs has risen 6% to €7.9 billion (Ksh993.3 billion), a new record. Real Madrid, which held top spot for 11 years, were second and Barcelona third. There were a record 10 English Premier League clubs in the top 20. The number in the top 30 was up from 12 to 14.

Inter Milan make bid for Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge

Inter Milan have offered a significant but undisclosed loan fee for Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge. The 28-year-old England striker has made only five starts for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season and the Reds will now consider the offer. The Serie A side would also pay his wages and discussions have also opened up towards a potential permanent transfer at the end of this season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp apologises after altercation with fan in Liverpool’s defeat at Swansea

Manager Jurgen Klopp has apologised following an altercation with a Swansea fan during Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at the Liberty Stadium on Monday. Alfie Mawson’s 40th-minute goal ended Liverpool’s 15-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and the Reds boss reacted to provocation from one of the home supporters midway through the second half. Klopp insists he did not use bad language in his response to the vocal fan, but admits he should not have reacted to the abuse.