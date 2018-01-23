Business highlights – January 23, 2018

NHIF plan to recruit new members gains traction

Members of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) crossed the 7 million mark last December on the back of a campaign that recruited new members from the informal sector. Official data shows that the public health insurer added nearly a million members in the 18 months to December as the government pushes for increased medical insurance coverage through the fund. The scheme, which is open to any Kenyan over the age of 18 years with a monthly income of over Sh1,000, has reached national coverage of about 25 million people who include contributors’ dependants, according to the NHIF chief executive, Geoffrey Mwangi.

High Court grants Nakumatt protection from its creditors

The High Court has granted Nakumatt Supermarkets protection from its creditors, allowing what was once Kenya’s biggest retailer to go into voluntary administration. Nakumatt, which expanded from a mattress shop in a rural town to have branches across Kenya and East Africa, was forced to shut more than a dozen outlets last year as it struggled to repay its suppliers, landlords and other creditors. The High Court said in its ruling that it approved Nakumatt’s application to appoint Peter Kahi as an administrator. It said he would take up his role soon.

UK-based solar power company raises Ksh411 million for product expansion

Solar firm Azuri has raised Ksh411.2 million for expanding its off-grid power product in Kenya and other African countries. UK-based Azuri said this first round of fundraising is part of a bigger project in which the company has a target of Sh2.1 billion ($20 million) in off-balance-sheet financing.