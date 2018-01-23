Afternoon sports highlights – January 23, 2018

Striker Javier Hernandez open to move away from West Ham

Star Striker Javier Hernandez is open to a move away from West Ham less than six months after signing for the club, according to the Mexico forward’s agent. Hernandez joined the Hammers from German side Bayer Leverkusen for £16 million (Ksh2.3 billion) in July, but has since struggled for consistency and scored five times in 21 appearances.

Oleksandr Usyk in plans to become world’s best cruiserweight champion

Oleksandr Usyk says he will move up to heavyweight and take on Anthony Joshua but not until he has proved he is the best cruiserweight in the world. The Ukrainian takes on fellow unbeaten cruiserweight Mairis Briedis in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series, in Riga, Latvia, this Saturday.

Former England player Joey Barton claims 50% of footballers bet on matches

Ex-England player Joey Barton claims 50% of professional footballers bet on matches, and says gambling is “culturally engrained” in the sport. The former Burnley midfielder, 35, was banned by the Football Association in April 2017 for breaching betting rules. He was found to have placed 1,260 bets on football matches over 10 years.