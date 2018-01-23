Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kenyatta National Hospital workers clash with protesters

Services at Kenyatta National Hospital have been paralyzed after workers at the facility faced off with a group of women who have staged a protest outside the facility. While the workers are demanding an apology for the rape accusations levelled against some of them, the women are there to condemn the alleged acts. Morgue attendants have downed their tools and are currently at the gate facing off with the group of women protestors. The hospital, the largest in the region, has of late been on spotlight after cases of women being raped emerged, eliciting massive criticism from the country and politicians.

Attorney General’s office files petition to make People’s Assemblies illegal

The Office of the Attorney General has filed a petition in court challenging a move by County Assemblies allied to the National Super Alliance (NASA) to establish People’s Assemblies. In the petition filed by the Deputy Chief State Counsel, Charles Mutimba, the Attorney General Githu Muigai told a Milimani court on Monday that the actions by fifteen county assemblies which have so far constituted the forums were a violation of the Constitution and should, therefore, be quashed. Muigai also sought prohibitory orders restraining other county assemblies from establishing People’s Assemblies.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino named Director of Corporate and Communication at NPS

Police Spokesman Charles Owino has been promoted and named the Director of Corporate and Communication Services in the National Police Service. The new Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti was formerly in the position. In the Kenya Police Service, Maxwell Agoro has been named the Spokesman to take over from Owino.

Business highlights

Youth Fund says operations will not be interrupted following recent merging of financial institutions

The Youth Enterprise Development Fund has clarified that the institution will continue to disburse and manage funds despite the intention to merge the fund with five other government financial institutions. The Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) Chairman Ronald Osumba says that the government has put mechanisms in place to ensure a seamless flow into the new outfit in order to avoid disruption of services.

State moves to reduce spending as Treasury plans to cut budget deficit by more than half by 2022

Kenya plans to cut spending to lower its budget deficit to internationally acceptable levels in the next five years, the Treasury has said in a budget document, after investors criticised the fiscal gap. The deficit grew to 8.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the financial year to last June. The Ministry of Finance said it would be reduced to 6% in the financial year from next July and to 3% by 2022.

Sarova Hotels appoints new MD

The Sarova Group of Hotels has appointed Jimi Kariuki as the hospitality chain’s new Managing Director following thepassing of Jaideep Vohra in a road accident last year. Kariuki was previously the Marketing and Sales Director at the hotel.

Sports highlights

Javier Hernandez open to move away from West Ham

Javier Hernandez is open to a move away from West Ham less than six months after signing for the club, according to the Mexico forward’s agent. Hernandez joined the Hammers from German side Bayer Leverkusen for £16 million (Ksh2.3 billion) in July, but has since struggled for consistency and scored five times in 21 appearances.

Oleksandr Usyk in plans to become world’s best cruiserweight champion

Oleksandr Usyk says he will move up to heavyweight and take on Anthony Joshua but not until he has proved he is the best cruiserweight in the world. The Ukrainian takes on fellow unbeaten cruiserweight Mairis Briedis in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series, in Riga, Latvia, this Saturday.

Former England player Joey Barton claims 50% of footballers bet on matches

Ex-England player Joey Barton claims 50% of professional footballers bet on matches, and says gambling is “culturally engrained” in the sport. The former Burnley midfielder, 35, was banned by the Football Association in April 2017 for breaching betting rules. He was found to have placed 1,260 bets on football matches over 10 years.