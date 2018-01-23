Afternoon business highlights – January 23, 2018

Youth Fund says operations will not be interrupted following recent merging of financial institutions
The Youth Enterprise Development Fund has clarified that the institution will continue to disburse and manage funds despite the intention to merge the fund with five other government financial institutions. The Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) Chairman Ronald Osumba says that the government has put mechanisms in place to ensure a seamless flow into the new outfit in order to avoid disruption of services.
State moves to reduce spending as Treasury plans to cut budget deficit by more than half by 2022
Kenya plans to cut spending to lower its budget deficit to internationally acceptable levels in the next five years, the Treasury has said in a budget document, after investors criticised the fiscal gap. The deficit grew to 8.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the financial year to last June. The Ministry of Finance said it would be reduced to 6% in the financial year from next July and to 3% by 2022.
Sarova Hotels appoints new MD
The Sarova Group of Hotels has appointed Jimi Kariuki as the hospitality chain’s new Managing Director following thepassing of Jaideep Vohra in a road accident last year. Kariuki was previously the Marketing and Sales Director at the hotel.
You might also like
Kemboi Disqualified From Steeplchase
Ezekiel Kemboi who came in 3rd place at the 3000m steeplechase race at the Rio de Janeiro games has been stripped off his bronze medal for stepping off track. This
Complete report on Afya House ‘scam’ to be out in seven days
A complete audit report on the alleged loss of over Sh5 billion at the ministry of health will be ready in a week’s time, Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu has said.
You must have guarantors to access loans, Fund tells youth
Young entrepreneurs who will be interested in seeking loans and grants from the Youth Enterprise Development Fund will now be required to have guarantors for them to access the funds. The youth
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!