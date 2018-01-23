Afternoon business highlights – January 23, 2018

Youth Fund says operations will not be interrupted following recent merging of financial institutions

The Youth Enterprise Development Fund has clarified that the institution will continue to disburse and manage funds despite the intention to merge the fund with five other government financial institutions. The Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) Chairman Ronald Osumba says that the government has put mechanisms in place to ensure a seamless flow into the new outfit in order to avoid disruption of services.

State moves to reduce spending as Treasury plans to cut budget deficit by more than half by 2022

Kenya plans to cut spending to lower its budget deficit to internationally acceptable levels in the next five years, the Treasury has said in a budget document, after investors criticised the fiscal gap. The deficit grew to 8.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the financial year to last June. The Ministry of Finance said it would be reduced to 6% in the financial year from next July and to 3% by 2022.

Sarova Hotels appoints new MD

The Sarova Group of Hotels has appointed Jimi Kariuki as the hospitality chain’s new Managing Director following thepassing of Jaideep Vohra in a road accident last year. Kariuki was previously the Marketing and Sales Director at the hotel.