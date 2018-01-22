Sports highlights – January 22, 2018

Kenya’s Mung’ara wins Hong Kong Marathon

Kenyan athlete Kenneth Mung’ara beat opponents half his age as he cruised to victory at the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Sunday, winning in a time of 2:13:39. The forty-year-old Mung’ara, winner of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon in 2013, is expected to lead the Kenyan team at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in April. The men’s contest was a different story to the women’s contest as a large lead pack of about a dozen men ran together for almost the entire distance.With the first 10 kilometres being covered in 32:30 and half way reached in 1:07:47, it was clear that the course record of 2:10:31, set last year by Belachew Melaku, wasn’t under threat.

Real Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna 7-1 as Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo score twice

Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nacho all scored twice as Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 7-1 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna.Zinedine Zidane’s side had not won in their last three league games and Adrian Lopez’s shock opener (23) heightened the tension at the Bernabeu on Sunday, but Nacho equalised (32) before Bale struck either side of half-time to put Real in command.

Southampton tie 1-1 with Tottenham as Harry Kane moves to 99 Premier League goals

Striker Harry Kane scored his 99th Premier League goal but it was not enough for Tottenham to beat Southampton in a 1-1 draw on Super Sunday.The striker moved within one of becoming the 27th Premier League centurion when equalising on 18 minutes after Davinson Sanchez had inadvertently put through his own net three minutes earlier.Both teams created chances to win it in an entertaining clash in torrential conditions on the south coast as Southampton stretched their winless run to 11 games in the Premier League.