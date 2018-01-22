Newspaper summaries – January 22, 2018

Daily Nation

Road agency, drivers’ bad habits blamed for slaughter in Salgaa

Laxity by Kenya National Highways Authority officials as well as drivers’ reckless behaviour have been blamed for accidents at the notorious Salgaa and Sachangwan blackspots in Nakuru County.Dozens of people were killed in separate accidents during the festive season last month. One led to the loss of 36 lives.KeNHA has not put up new road signs and does not maintain the existing ones. This has seen many motorists miss crucial safety information.

Special team from DCI to probe rape claims at Kenyatta Hospital

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has deployed a specialised team of forensic investigators to the Kenyatta National Hospital to look into allegations of rape and harassment of patients.Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti held a meeting on Sunday with the team and the hospital management and security personnel, to strategise on the investigations, which started at 4pm just after the meeting.

Nasa is ready for Raila swearing-in: Busia woman rep

Plans are on course to swear in Nasa leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua has said. Speaking on Sunday after she issued 20 driving licences to youth at her office, the legislator said Nasa is determined to see Mr Odinga take the country’s top leadership. She urged Opposition supporters not to despair over delays in swearing in Mr Odinga as the ‘people’s president’, at the end of this month.

Jubilee MCAs vow to join NASA’s call for peoples’ assembly

Marsabit’s Jubilee Party-dominated legislature have vowed to join NASA’s call to form the ‘People’s Assembly’ in protest against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet Secretary nominee Ukur Yattani. The assembly’s Majority Leader Halkano Konso (Uran ward) yesterday led 21 Jubilee MCAs and affiliate parties in announcing that the House would convene a special sitting by February 2 to pass a Bill allowing the residents to form a ‘People’s Assembly’.

EACC: 40 governors flouted rules on county cabinet jobs

Forty governors are on the spot for flouting constitutional requirements in their choice of new cabinet members. A number of legal experts are warning that the affected county cabinets should be reconstituted and all the appointees vetted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Unite western leaders, MPs tell Mudavadi

Lawmakers from Kakamega have asked NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi to call for an urgent meeting of all elected leaders from the region. They said Mr Mudavadi should move with speed to forge unity and consolidate his support base. Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali (Jubilee) asked Mudavadi to be at the forefront of ensuring all leaders from the region stay united.

Sossion slams TSC over his sacking

Nominated MP and Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion has chided the Teachers’ Service Commission over his sacking as a teacher.Sossion yesterday told the Star the TSC cannot purport to have sacked him when he is not a member of the commission.“I have not been sacked, I left in 2001. I am not an employee of the TSC. Labour CS Phyllis Kandie tried it and failed,” he said.The MP said the only thing he is currently receiving is a pension and nothing more.

NASA, Jubilee talk tough ahead of Raila swearing

NASA and Jubilee troops are taking hardline positions ahead of the January 30 planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the people’s President and deputy, respectively.While Raila and his NASA brigade yesterday vowed there was no stopping the event until they “reach Canaan”, Jubilee diehards dared them to go ahead with the function on pain of dire consequences.Taking no chances, Jubilee further plans to lock the NASA team out of Uhuru Park and other key public venues in Nairobi, come January 30.

Babu Owino released after two nights in police cells

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was released yesterday after two nights in police cells.Babu was arrested by Flying Squad detectives outside Parliament Buildings on Friday afternoon over assault and malicious damage to property allegations and detained at Parklands police station.But the MP linked his incarceration to politics around the petition filed against his elections win.The first-time MP was released after the intervention of legislators including Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. Babu said his arrest was in connection with the petition filed against his victory in August 8 general elections.

Fashion retailer rolls out plans to raise more capital

Fashion retailer Nairobi Business Ventures (NBV) is set to raise more capital in the form of convertible debt, the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm announced late Friday.The company did not say how much it intends to raise, having previously blamed its losses on delayed funding.“The board approved the issuance of a convertible debt to raise additional capital for the company, by way of a convertible debt, in such a manner and from such person or persons and on such terms and conditions in all respects and at such a time as the board may deem fit, subject to the requisite approvals,” NBV said in a statement.

Kenya’s low risk debt window under threat, say economists

The Treasury should negotiate for longer debt repayment terms going forward, economists have said, warning that piling borrowing costs pose a major threat to the country’s low risk of default.For the current financial year ending in June, about Sh658.22 billion has been budgeted towards serving the ballooning debt, which is estimated to have crossed Sh4.55 trillion last December, from Sh4.48 trillion in September.The Kenya Revenue Authority targets Sh1.44 trillion in total tax collection during this period, meaning Sh4.57 of every Sh10 collected from taxpayers is likely to go into servicing debt.

Baringo lakes on the deathbed after attack by water hyacinth

Baringo County is staring at an estimated annual loss of Sh5 billion following the invasion of the killer water hyacinth on Lake Baringo, and toxic discharge of effluent by some flower farms.Worst hit are fishing and tourism industries which depend on water resources for economic revenue.Lake Baringo is staring at a catastrophe, with fish production dropping from 482 tonnes in 2014 to 192 tonnes in 2016. In 2014, the county generated Sh148 million but the amount dropped to Sh78 million in 2016.