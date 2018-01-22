News headlines

News highlights

Government moves to secure release of Kenyan pilots captures in South Sudan

The government working to secure the release of the two Kenyan pilots being held in South Sudan after a plane crashed in the rebel-controlled Upper Nile state territory. Foreign Affairs Communication Manager Edwin Limo says the abductors are demanding a Ksh20 million fine after the plane crash killed one person on the ground and a few animals. The abductors, believed to be under the control of Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO), remain adamant that Captain Frank Njoroge and co-pilot Kennedy Shamalla would not be released unless the fine is paid.

Athi River hospital officials deny claims of negligence following death of two infants

The management at the Athi River Medical Hospital where two infants died on Sunday morning have refuted claims of negligence after one of the families that lost a child accused the hospital’s management of failing to provide proper treatment to the baby. The Doctor-in-charge of the hospital David Omega said the two babies who were born through caesarian on Friday and Saturday succumbed to complications during the surgeries. He stated that the first baby was very small weighing 1.5 kilogrammes and had to be put in an incubator, He added that he second baby weighed 2.2 kgs and developed respiratory distress. The baby died on the way to Machakos Level Five Hospital.

Babu Owino expected in court for assault on security guard

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has secured the release of Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who had been detained at the Parklands Police Station since Friday.Police have instructed that Sakaja present Owino in court on Monday where he is expected to be charged with assaulting a security guard in Westlands and other charges that the police are investigating.The Nairobi Senator questioned the motives behind the late Friday arrest of the Embakasi East MP accusing the police of detaining the legislator over the weekend for political reasons.

Business highlights

Horticulture Directorate bans avocado exports following shortage

A severe avocado shortage has prompted Kenya’s Directorate of Horticulture to ban all exports of the fruit. The average price of a 90-kilogramme bag of avocados jumped to Ksh2,560 in December, making it the highest cost of the commodity since May 2014, when a bag was selling for slightly above Ksh2,700. A single avocado is currently selling for as high as Ksh80 in Nairobi’s retail markets, up from a low of about Ksh10. The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has blamed the increase in prices on a shortage of popular varieties, which are off-season.

Financial services company, KIE fails to recover Ksh1.4 billion in loans advanced to enterprises

Financial services company, Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) has failed to recover Ksh1.4 billion in loans advanced to enterprises, Auditor General Edward Ouko says. Mr Ouko said KIE only recovered Ksh16 million out of outstanding loans of Ksh1,370,621,000 in the year to June 30, 2016. He said the failure to recover the huge amount of loans is despite the fact that KIE is struggling to break-even in its operations.

Sales of new luxury vehicles continue to fall

The sale of new luxury vehicles has fallen by nearly half since 2015, data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association has revealed. Sales dropped 15.7% last year, with BMW being the only high-end brand to register higher demand. Dealers sold 240 units in the review period, down from 285 units in 2016. This is the second time sales have declined since peaking at 409 units in 2015.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Mung’ara wins Hong Kong Marathon

Kenyan athlete Kenneth Mung’ara beat opponents half his age as he cruised to victory at the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Sunday, winning in a time of 2:13:39. The forty-year-old Mung’ara, winner of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon in 2013, is expected to lead the Kenyan team at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in April. The men’s contest was a different story to the women’s contest as a large lead pack of about a dozen men ran together for almost the entire distance.With the first 10 kilometres being covered in 32:30 and half way reached in 1:07:47, it was clear that the course record of 2:10:31, set last year by Belachew Melaku, wasn’t under threat.

Real Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna 7-1 as Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo score twice

Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nacho all scored twice as Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 7-1 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna.Zinedine Zidane’s side had not won in their last three league games and Adrian Lopez’s shock opener (23) heightened the tension at the Bernabeu on Sunday, but Nacho equalised (32) before Bale struck either side of half-time to put Real in command.

Southampton tie 1-1 with Tottenham as Harry Kane moves to 99 Premier League goals

Striker Harry Kane scored his 99th Premier League goal but it was not enough for Tottenham to beat Southampton in a 1-1 draw on Super Sunday.The striker moved within one of becoming the 27th Premier League centurion when equalising on 18 minutes after Davinson Sanchez had inadvertently put through his own net three minutes earlier.Both teams created chances to win it in an entertaining clash in torrential conditions on the south coast as Southampton stretched their winless run to 11 games in the Premier League.