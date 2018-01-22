Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru urged to appoint at least 9 women in Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been urged to appoint at least nine women to the Cabinet. Activists have presented a petition to the Office of the President demanding Uhuru meet the two-thirds gender threshold.The Chief Executive of the Centre for Rights, Education and Awareness, Wangeci Wachira, asked President Kenyatta to ensure that ideals of gender equality are met as per the 2010 Constitution. She led a group of women to Harambee House where they presented the petition.She said that the gender principle has not been adhered to in Parliament nor has it been given any consideration in the ongoing appointments to the Cabinet.

Kenya’s electoral system slammed for harboring negative ethnicity

Former Chairperson of the Independent Review Commission, Johann Kriegler, has termed Kenya’s electoral system as one held captive by a deeply entrenched culture of negative ethnicity.Kriegler who spoke Monday during the opening of a Law Society of Kenya colloquium on last year’s presidential petitions said the country had however developed one of the most sophisticated electoral regimes, something he said has enhanced poll management.But according to Justice Kriegler, suspicions between rival camps have eroded advancements made in poll management with perceptions of election rigging gaining prominence.

DPP partners with Judiciary to decongest prisons

A backlog of 3,100 files in Nairobi Remand Prison are set to be reviewed in a renewed effort to deal with cases in the facility. A similar initiative is set to be launched across all remand facilities in the country, as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in partnership with the Judiciary join hands to address the prevailing loopholes, leading to the congestion.The Secretary, Public Prosecutions, Dorcas Oduor says the ODPP shall review all pending files within 100 days saying the effort is multidimensional and requires a multi-agency combination.

Business highlights

Kenya’s fiscal deficit to fall to 7.2% of GDP in 2018/19 financial year

Kenya’s fiscal deficit is projected to fall to 7.2% of GDP in the financial year to the end of June, from 8.9% in the previous period, the Treasury said in a draft budget policy statement. The government has been criticised for failing to cut borrowing, after ramping up debt in the past five years to fund a range of ambitious infrastructure projects, including a modern railway line. The deficit was expected to fall further to 6% of GDP in the 2018/19 (July-June) financial year, the Treasury said.

African countries fail to appear in 2018 Global Talent Competitiveness Index top 25 list

African countries have failed to appear in a top 25 list of an annual survey titled the 2018 Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI). The report found that Switzerland still leads the way in terms of talent competitiveness, followed by Singapore and the United States. In general, European countries continue to dominate the GTCI rankings, with 15 in the top 25. This year’s edition also revealed that the top ten countries have several key characteristics in common and share one major feature: they all have a well-developed educational system providing the social and collaboration skills needed for employability in today’s labour market. Efforts in education (compared to GDP per capita) are high in Africa (Botswana is 1st, Lesotho 2nd, Senegal 5th) showing that the challenges have been correctly identified in that area, though the effectiveness of those investments can still be improved.

KEBS moves to set standards for services in Coast region

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) is working with county governments at the coast to develop standards for the different services offered across all sectors.The move is intended to ensure the devolved units offer standardised services, said Kebs coast regional manager Martin Nyakiamo Saturday.The standards agency has already trained officers in Kilifi County whose processes are at advanced stages of certification, he said.

Sports highlights

West Ham want to sign Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht

West Ham are very interested in Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker. Hammers assistant manager Stuart Pearce was in Genk over the weekend to watch the player in action for Anderlecht in a 1-0 win.The 22-year-old is a Belgium international with four caps following his debut in 2015. He has also made 155 appearances and scored 10 goals for Anderlecht already in his career.

Chelsea close to Emerson Palmieri signing as Edin Dzeko deal drags on

Chelsea appear close to completing the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieri from Roma – but a deal for Edin Dzeko remains some distance away. Sources in Italy report that Palmieri’s representatives are happy with terms for the 23-year-old to move to Stamford Bridge and are just waiting for the clubs to give the nod.They also report that Dzeko’s agent is expected in London in the next 24 hours and Chelsea have improved their offer for the player.

Arsenal officials pursue Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal in Germany

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis and club officials remain in Germany in hope of securing a deal for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.Gazidis is in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a January move for the Gabon international.Dortmund had revealed last week that an enquiry for the player had been made by the Gunners, but did not confirm that an official bid had been lodged.